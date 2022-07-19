ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Who could refuse the offer to stay at this 'The Godfather' house?

By Mary Pat Thompson
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rNxFq_0glTQl9000
Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Airbnb is giving The Godfather fans an exclusive opportunity to step inside the screen.

One of the mansions used in filming exterior shots of Don Vito Corleone's estate in the iconic film will be available to rent for $50 a night during the month of August, according to SIlive.com.

Celebrate the film’s 50th anniversary while you stay, but do make sure to follow the specific guidelines.

According to Airbnb, only one lucky party will be able to rent the Staten Island home. That party can consist of "up to five guests" who are all looking for a long-term stay from August 1-31. Booking opens at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 27.

“This is our family home,” the owner wrote alongside the Airbnb listing. “We’re located in a quiet neighborhood, so please, no outside or additional guests at any time.”

With an offer like that, how could anybody refuse?

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BBC

Netflix confirm Busi Lurayi death, manager tok how she 'suddenly' die

Busisiwe Lurayi, wey act Tumi for Netflix comedy series How To Ruin Christmas, don die. Her management confam say di South African actress pass away for her residence on Sunday. Netflix South Africa confirm her death on Monday for dia verified Instagram page. Her family don release statement on Busisiwe...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Entertainment
Robb Report

Joshua Tree’s Bonkers ‘Invisible House’ Is Now Available to Rent for $150,000 a Month

Click here to read the full article. In 2019, American Psycho producer Chris Hanley built a killer manse in Joshua Tree, California. Now the singular architectural abode is up for rent. Set on 90 acres in the famed national park, the aptly named Invisible House features an entirely mirrored facade that reflects the surrounding Mojave Desert, creating the illusion that the structure isn’t really there. The trippy exterior is just one of the house’s highlights, though. Designed by the Hollywood heavyweight and noted architect Tomas Osinski, the minimalist residence offers a suitably glitzy interior fit for A-listers. In fact, a number of...
JOSHUA TREE, CA
disneydining.com

Girl Denied Entrance to Disney Store Receives Gift

Last year, 9 year old Alexis LaGrega from New York was refused entry into a Staten Island Disney Store. This year, she received a gift she never expected!. In 2021 Alexis and her mother wanted to go shopping in a local Disney Store when employees denied them entrance. The girl was wearing a neck gaiter which employees informed the pair was not an acceptable face covering. Alexis’ mother tried to explain that Alexis was born with a congenital deformity called Microtia, and did not have a fully formed right ear, leaving her unable to wear a mask with ear loops. In a statement to local news station PIXII, Holly LaGrega, Alexis’s mother, said “Even after I pointed it out and explained, it was like they could care less what I said. They just kept saying store policy is she has to have a mask on with ear loops,”
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Silive Com#Abc
TheStreet

Disney Gives a Sneak Peek at Magic Kingdom's Huge New Ride

Walt Disney DIS theme parks have been busy this year launching new rides and attractions to stave off competition from their top rival Universal Studios' parks. Disney already is aware that Universal is planning a new theme park in Orlando with Epic Universe to open in 2025 and is also bringing its Super Nintendo World to Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023 that would feature rides based on the Super Mario Bros. video games.
ORLANDO, FL
Decider.com

‘The Old Man’ Episode 6 Recap: The Old Men

[whispering to date while watching The Old Man when The Old Man first appears on the screen] “That’s The Old Man!”. Apologies to Twitter user @vineyville, but that was the tweet that came to mind the moment John Lithgow’s Harold Harper, the simultaneously scheming and well-intention assistant director of the FBI, told Jeff Bridges’ “Dan Chase” that “the Old Man”—Joel Grey’s Morgan Bote—has his daughter, Alia Shawkat’s Angela Adams/Emily Chase. Their daughter, actually, if you want to count Angela/Emily’s close work relationship with Harold as a father-daughter thing, which both characters seem comfortable doing.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Movies
Cinemablend

I Sailed On Disney Wish’s Christening Cruise. There Are 5 Reasons Disneyland Fans Need To Try It Out

When the Walt Disney Company got into the cruise ship game, it brought a company with decades of experience with serving guests on vacation in a brand new realm. For the most part, all previous cruise ships in the Disney fleet still provided what I would call the “traditional cruise ship experience,” with a few Disney elements like costumed characters and themed dining thrown in to give it all that Disney feel.
TRAVEL
SlashGear

The Real Reason America Banned The Smart Crossblade

The Smart Crossblade sounds like a vehicle you'd see zipping dangerously down sidewalks or cruising along the walkways at Venice Beach, not one you'd expect to be puttering down the street. And you won't see one on the road, at least not in the United States. The Crossblade is a...
CARS
102.5 The Bone

Dead shark washes up on New York beach

QUOGUE, N.Y. — A dead shark washed up on a New York beach on Wednesday, police say. According to the Quogue Village Police Department on Facebook, officers responded to a beach after reports of a dead shark that was about 7 to 8 feet long. The shark was washed...
QUOGUE, NY
102.5 The Bone

Music producer Metro Boomin pays off family home of Buffalo security guard who confronted shooter

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This past May, Aaron Salter Jr., a retired police officer, was killed in the Buffalo, New York, supermarket shooting while attempting to save others. Nearly two months after the tragedy, his wife Kimberly and his son Aaron Salter III say they received a life-changing gift. Kimberly Salter is now mortgage-free, the son says, thanks to hip-hop and rap music producer Metro Boomin who paid off the mortgage on the home she shared with her late husband.
BUFFALO, NY
BGR.com

A father hunts for his daughter’s killer in this gripping Netflix documentary

Netflix documentary releases so far in 2022 have been some of the most unforgettable and frankly best content to hit the streamer over the course of this year, with subscribers watching in collective dismay as scammers, con artists, killers, and more pull off incredible crimes. We’ve also gone behind the scenes of the lives of newsmakers from Elon Musk to Marilyn Monroe. And been riveted by Netflix documentaries that offer deep dives into brands like Boeing and Abercrombie & Fitch.
TV & VIDEOS
102.5 The Bone

‘Laugh-In’ star Ruth Buzzi suffers ‘devastating’ series of strokes

Ruth Buzzi, a regular on the 1960s comedy series “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In,” is battling a series of “devastating strokes,” according to her husband. Buzzi, 85, starred in 139 episodes of “Laugh-In” between 1967 and 1973, according to IMDb.com. She perfected several characters, most notably the sour-faced, purse-swinging Gladys Ormphby. The news of her strokes was shared on her personal Facebook page by her husband of 43 years, Kent Perkins.
CELEBRITIES
insideedition.com

'Where the Crawdads Sing' Author Delia Owens Reportedly Sought for Questioning in 1996 Poacher Murder

The haunting new movie “Where the Crawdads Sing,” produced by Reese Witherspoon, is a murder mystery set in the south and based on the best-selling book by Delia Owens. Now, a real murder mystery is casting a shadow of suspicion over Owens, who spent 20 years working in Africa with elephants and other endangered species alongside her husband, Mark.
MOVIES
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
2K+
Followers
20K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy