Ex-Washington DB Deshazor Everett pleads guilty to reckless driving in fatal crash

NFL: DEC 21 Washington Football Team at Eagles PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 19: Washington Football Team defensive back Deshazor Everett (22) looks on during the game between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 21, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Washington Commanders defensive back Deshazor Everett pleaded guilty to reckless driving on Tuesday following his involvement in a December car crash that killed his girlfriend, .

in February, though that charge was reduced. Everett is due in court next in September, and he is still facing up to a year in prison.

Police said Everett was driving around 9:15 p.m. in Loudon County, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C., when his car "left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees and rolled over." An he was traveling more than twice the 45 miles per hour speed limit.

Everett was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and was released from the hospital four days later. His girlfriend, Olivia Peters, was transported to a hospital where she later died.

Everett appeared in 89 games over seven seasons for the Commanders, and racked up 170 total tackles and two interceptions. Washington released the 30-year-old earlier this year.

