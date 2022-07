One of the advantages of a tiled wall or backsplash is its permanency. Once properly installed, grouted and sealed, tile is there to stay. The durability of tile, however, can also be a drawback when it loses its luster or you’re just tired of it, because demolishing tile is a major project. Rather than go to all the trouble, many homeowners choose to leave the tile as is and cover it with another material.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 23 DAYS AGO