July 20, 2022 - ESPN reported Tuesday evening that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said he prefers the Tampa Bay Rays to build a new stadium on Tampa’s side of the bay, but a potential site is not the only determining factor. Manfred said that he “always thought that a stadium on the other side of the causeway would be preferable in some respects, but there’s a variety of factors that have to be taken into account in terms of determining if you’re going to be in St. Pete or in Tampa.” Manfred added that potential financing, site availability and how quickly construction can commence will guide the decision-making process. The commissioner noted he has not spoken with Rays owner Stuart Sternberg for an update in recent weeks.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO