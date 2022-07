A new study by researchers at Yale, Stanford, and Dartmouth provides the first nationwide, small-area analysis of the variation in spending by the three main funders of health care in the United States: Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurers. The researchers' goal: to see whether there are regions that have low health spending by each of the three payers simultaneously or whether distinct factors drive health spending variation among the payers.

