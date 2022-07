When planning your wedding as a dog owner, one of the decisions you’ll need to make is whether to include your dog in the festivities. Depending on your dog, the venue, and your guests, the answer can be a resounding yes! While both caring for a pet and making sure everything is going right on your big day can add some extra stress, it can be worth it to have your furry best friend there to share all the love.

