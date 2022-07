The Minnesota Vikings already have one great safety in Harrison Smith. He is a six-time Pro Bowler and is arguably just a Super Bowl ring away from having a great case for the Hall of Fame. But, the team is still looking for someone to help him out on the other side. The Vikings may have found the future of the safety position in Minnesota in Georgia's Lewis Cine. They used the last pick of the first round of the draft on the national champion defender.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO