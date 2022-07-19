ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

UPDATE: Missing Pima County man found safe

By KOLD News 13 Staff
KOLD-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County man was found safe Thursday...

www.kold.com

Comments / 1

KOLD-TV

Domestic dispute suspect dies in roll-over crash in Vail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A domestic dispute suspect died in a single-vehicle roll-over crash in Vail late Saturday, July 23. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Troy Allred, 29, was ejected from his vehicle and died at the hospital following a crash near Davidson Road and Costello Ranch Place.
VAIL, AZ
KOLD-TV

Erratic driver arrested after police pursuit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 60-year-old Michael Hodges has been booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center on multiple charges, including drunk driving under the influence. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, on July 23rd, 2022, shortly after 12:30 p.m., 9-1-1 call takers began receiving numerous calls...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

One man arrested after dangerous car chase

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On July 23, 2022, around 12:30 p.m. the Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) received multiple phone calls stating there was a reckless driver. Callers told deputies a white Mercedes was throwing items out of the windows and driving on the wrong side of the street.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian hit by train in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a Union Pacific train Sunday morning. The Tucson Police Department is on scene and investigating the incident. “Around 10:30 a.m., an eastbound Union Pacific train struck a pedestrian near I-10 and...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Casa Grande police investigate third shooting in a week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Casa Grande police are looking into a shooting that left a man injured on Friday, July 22. This is the third shooting reported in the city since Monday. Officers say the shooting took place shortly before 1:30 p.m. on McMurray Boulevard, just west of...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County deputies investigating suspicious death in Tucson Estates

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a suspicious death west of Tucson. According to PCSD, deputies were called to Tucson Estates near Bopp Road and Irene Boulevard, which is west of South San Joaquin Road, around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, July 21.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Convicted murderer from Pima County killed in prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a prison inmate sentenced out of Pima County was found dead in his cell on Tuesday, July 19. According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, inmate Eric Dewayne Hill, 51, was found unresponsive in his cell at Eyman Prison in Florence.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man found shot near Grant, Oracle in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found shot near Grant and Oracle in Tucson early Wednesday, July 20. The Tucson Police Department said it happened in the 2500 block of North Balboa Avenue. The man was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. There...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man fatally shot on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a convenience store late Wednesday, July 20. Officers say they were called shortly after 10 p.m. to the Circle K at 4875 South Park Avenue, where they found 25-year-old Francisco Javier Espriu unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds outside.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian fighting for life after getting hit near Oracle, Limberlost

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian is fighting for his life after being hit at Oracle Road and Limberlost Drive in Tucson late Tuesday, July 19. The Tucson Police Department said a man in his 30s sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. The vehicle that...
TUCSON, AZ
West Valley View

Inmate dies in Buckeye prison

Inmate Kiet Phuong died by suicide on July 10 at ASPC-Lewis in Buckeye. Prison staff discovered Phuong, 56, unresponsive in his assigned housing location and conducted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived on-site. The Buckeye Valley Fire Department pronounced Phuong deceased. Phuong was sentenced out of Pima County for second-degree murder....
BUCKEYE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Arizona’s Heart & Sol: Woman aims to keep senior adults active

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Every week, KOLD News 13 partners with Casino Del Sol to highlight a person or organization going above and beyond in the community. This week, we introduce you to a Tucsonan who’s dedicated to keeping southern Arizona’s seniors moving. Rhonda Jo Murphy...
ARIZONA STATE

