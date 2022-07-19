UPDATE: Missing Pima County man found safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A domestic dispute suspect died in a single-vehicle roll-over crash in Vail late Saturday, July 23. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Troy Allred, 29, was ejected from his vehicle and died at the hospital following a crash near Davidson Road and Costello Ranch Place.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 60-year-old Michael Hodges has been booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center on multiple charges, including drunk driving under the influence. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, on July 23rd, 2022, shortly after 12:30 p.m., 9-1-1 call takers began receiving numerous calls...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On July 23, 2022, around 12:30 p.m. the Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) received multiple phone calls stating there was a reckless driver. Callers told deputies a white Mercedes was throwing items out of the windows and driving on the wrong side of the street.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a Union Pacific train Sunday morning. The Tucson Police Department is on scene and investigating the incident. “Around 10:30 a.m., an eastbound Union Pacific train struck a pedestrian near I-10 and...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Tucson early Saturday, July 23. The Tucson Police Department said it happened at Las Casitas Village Apartments, which is located at 4100 East 29th Street. The TPD said officers are...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Casa Grande police are looking into a shooting that left a man injured on Friday, July 22. This is the third shooting reported in the city since Monday. Officers say the shooting took place shortly before 1:30 p.m. on McMurray Boulevard, just west of...
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a suspicious death west of Tucson. According to PCSD, deputies were called to Tucson Estates near Bopp Road and Irene Boulevard, which is west of South San Joaquin Road, around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, July 21.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a prison inmate sentenced out of Pima County was found dead in his cell on Tuesday, July 19. According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, inmate Eric Dewayne Hill, 51, was found unresponsive in his cell at Eyman Prison in Florence.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley Police arrested a woman in connection with a hit-and-run crash. Officers say Milian Borjas-Borjas, 57, hit a man near Tangerine Road and Innovation Parkway at about 1:41 a.m. The victim was treated for life-threatening injuries. Borjas-Borjas was booked into Pima County Jail on...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One year later, the Tucson community is remembering the lives lost, and those impacted by a shooting rampage that left three dead and others injured. July 18, 2021, is a day many Tucson residents will have etched in their memory, but first responders will...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found shot near Grant and Oracle in Tucson early Wednesday, July 20. The Tucson Police Department said it happened in the 2500 block of North Balboa Avenue. The man was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. There...
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police arrested a woman in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left one man seriously injured early Thursday, July 21. According to Oro Valley police, Milian Borjas-Borjas was booked into Pima County Jail and is facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident with injury.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a convenience store late Wednesday, July 20. Officers say they were called shortly after 10 p.m. to the Circle K at 4875 South Park Avenue, where they found 25-year-old Francisco Javier Espriu unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds outside.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A reward of up to $2,500 is available for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for killing 55-year-old Ronald Bonillas Wednesday, April 27. Tucson police say Bonillas was found dead in the front yard of a condemned house in...
Man in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, a man suffered injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Tucson. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place at the intersection of Oracle Road and Limberlost Drive [...]
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian is fighting for his life after being hit at Oracle Road and Limberlost Drive in Tucson late Tuesday, July 19. The Tucson Police Department said a man in his 30s sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. The vehicle that...
Inmate Kiet Phuong died by suicide on July 10 at ASPC-Lewis in Buckeye. Prison staff discovered Phuong, 56, unresponsive in his assigned housing location and conducted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived on-site. The Buckeye Valley Fire Department pronounced Phuong deceased. Phuong was sentenced out of Pima County for second-degree murder....
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Salvation Army of Tucson hosted its annual clothing and school supply distribution event at the Foothills Walmart on Saturday, July 23. The Salvation Army and Walmart teamed up to help 100 children start the school year with new clothes and supplies. “It is...
TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — Porch pirates are often targeting unopened packages from doorsteps, but now “yard pirates” are hitting the neighborhoods of Tucson. “The roots were completely dug out there was a big hole,” said Tucson resident, Bobbi Still. About 10 Agave plants were taken from...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Every week, KOLD News 13 partners with Casino Del Sol to highlight a person or organization going above and beyond in the community. This week, we introduce you to a Tucsonan who’s dedicated to keeping southern Arizona’s seniors moving. Rhonda Jo Murphy...
Comments / 1