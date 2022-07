On Friday morning the Southeastern Conference released their predicted order of finish for its football programs, as voted on by writers. The Rebels are predicted to finish 4th in the SEC West, behind Alabama, Texas A&M and Arkansas. Ole Miss is coming off the program's first ever 10-win regular season that ended New Year's Day in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Ole Miss lost some significant production on both sides of the ball, but was able to retool the roster in a big way, thanks to bringing in the No. 2 transfer portal class in College Football.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO