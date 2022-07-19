2022 3M Open Primer: History, TV, Field, Odds

A general view of the 18th green during the third round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 6, 2019 in Blaine, Minn. (Photo by Sam Greenwood via Getty Images)

Following The 150th Open Championship – the golf’s final major, the PGA Tour returns to action with the fourth edition of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota.

The field teeing it up this week at the Arnold Palmer-designed venue will be headlined by a pair of top-20 ranked names in Hideki Matsuyama (No. 14) and Tony Finau (17).

Other familiar names in the field include 2021 winner Cameron Champ, Sung-Jae Im, Stewart Cink, Rickie Fowler, Chez Reavie, Jason Day and Danny Willett, among others.

Here are more details on what to watch for this week at the 3M Open.

The Skinny

Tournament: 3M Open

Title Sponsor: 3M

Tour Debut: 2019

Dates: July 21-24, 2022

Where: Blaine, Minn.

Course: TPC Twin Cities

Distance: Par 71, 7431 yards

Architect: Arnold Palmer

TV Network: GOLF/CBS

Purse: $7,500,000

Winning Share: $1,350,000

Defending Champ: Cameron Champ

How to Follow the 3M Open

A detail of the 18th flagstick during the second round of the 3M Open on July 24, 2020 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn. (Photo by Stacy Revere via Getty Images)

TELEVISION: Thu-Fri: 2:30-6:30 p.m. (GOLF); Sat-Sun: 1-3 p.m. (GOLF), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

PGA TOUR LIVE: Thu-Fri: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (ESPN+); Sat-Sun: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (ESPN+)

RADIO: Thu-Fri: 12-6 p.m.; Sat-Sun: 1-6 p.m.

LINKS: Website | Instagram | Facebook

History Spotlight

Kenny Perry chips on to the 18th green during the final round of the 2014 3M Championship at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. Credit: Steve Dykes/Getty Images

There’s not a great deal of history to report. Despite just three editions, however, the 3M Open is not completely devoid of past intrigue.

Debuting in 2019 with Minnesota-based 3M as the title sponsor, the tournament was the former 3M Championship, an event that ran on the PGA Champions Tour from 1993-2018, and running continuously at TPC Twin Cities since 2001. That inaugural event was won by the popular Chi Chi Rodriguez.

The event victory record for the long-running stop was three apiece, held by Hale Irwin and Kenny Perry, the latter of whom won the final tournament. The only other player to win multiple times was Bernhard Langer, who took the title in 2009 and 2012.

TPC Twin Cities was established in 2000 and is a design of the late, legendary Arnold Palmer, with an assist from Minnesota native Tom Lehman.

Matthew Wolff celebrates with his caddie, Steve Lohmeyer, after making a eagle putt on the 18th green to win the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 7, 2019 in Blaine, Minn. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Prior to its debut in 2019, Minnesota had not had a regular PGA Tour stop since 1969. The state has been the site of some very important golf tournaments, though, most notably the 2002 and 2009 PGA Championships, and the 2016 Ryder Cup – all contested at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska.

Matthew Wolff won the inaugural event in one of the most exciting finishes of the 2019 season, while Michael Thompson (2020) and Cameron Champ (2021) captured the two most recent 3M Open titles.

Host Course: TPC Twin Cities

Charles Howell III hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during round one of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn. on July 23, 2020. (Photo by Nick Wosika for Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

TPC Twin Cities, a par 71, measuring 7,431 yards, was designed by Arnold Palmer with Minnesota native Tom Lehman advising as the player consultant. A former sod farm, the layout crisscrosses naturally rolling terrain with lots of water. One of the signature holes is the 7th, dubbed “Tom’s Thumb” after Lehman himself – it’s a risk/reward par four.

Name: TPC Twin Cities

Owner: PGA TOUR

Website: TPC.com

Architect (Year): Arnold Palmer (2000)

Redesign (Year): Steve Wenzloff (2018)

Distance: Par 35-36-71, 7468 yards

Stimpmeter: 12

Avg Green Size: 6500 sf

Avg Tee Size: 1000 sf

Acres of Fairway: 28

Acres of Rough: 59

Number of Sand Bunkers: 72

Number of Water Hazards: 27

Greens: Bentgrass .100”

Tees: Bentgrass .285”

Fairways: Bentgrass .325”

Rough: Bluegrass/Fescue 3”

Featured Hole

The 7th hole at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. The par-4 hole measures 381 yards for the pros. Credit: PGA TOUR Media

No.7, TPC Twin Cities

Par 4, 381 yards

Dubbed “Tom’s Thumb” in reference to PGA TOUR player and course consultant Tom Lehman, the green on this 381-yard par-4 may be reached with a long and accurate tee shot that carries the lake on the left side and avoids Palmer’s signature beach bunkers to the right of the green.

A conservative tee shot into the fairway will often render an approach of less than 100 yards to the two-tiered green.

More Featured Holes:

No. 6, 594-yard, par 5 risk/reward double-dog leg… No. 9, 502-yard par 4 with difficult long-iron approach… No. 14, 437-yard par 4 dogleg around Cavner’s Cove.

Field: Power Rankings

Hideki Matsuyama on the 18th green during the third round of Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio Oaks Course on April 3, 2021 in San Antonio, TX. (Photo by Steve Dykes via Getty Images)

It was slim pickings for this week’s power rankings with only two players ranked inside the OWGR’s top 20: No. 14 Hideki Matsuyama and No. 17 Tony Finau.

Rounding out our top-5 power rankings are Sung-Jae Im, Maverick McNealy and Davis Riley.

Hideki Matsuyama World Rank: 14th | Odds: 17-1 Tony Finau World Rank: 17th | Odds: 15-1 Sung-Jae Im World Rank: 24th | Odds: 19-1 Maverick McNealy World Rank: 70th | Odds: 22-1 Davis Riley

World Rank: 78th | Odds: 20-1

Full Field & Odds

Tony Finau plays a shot from a bunker on the fifth hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial CC on May 23, 2019 in Fort Worth, TX. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Top-5 Betting Favorites

1. Tony Finau 15-1

2. Hideki Matsuyama 17-1

2. Sung-Jae Im 19-1

4. Davis Riley 20-1

4. Sahith Theegala 20-1

Place your bets on the 3M Open at DraftKings.

Credit: Getty Images, PGA TOUR Media, TPC Network