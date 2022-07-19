ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

McConnell: Trump will face ‘crowded’ GOP field if he runs for president

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Alexander Bolton
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KdFdo_0glTAlZe00

( The Hill ) – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) says former President Trump will face a lot of competition in a Republican primary if he runs for president in 2024.

McConnell, who usually avoids commenting on the former president, predicted that the 2024 Republican primary won’t be a cakewalk for Trump if he runs again.

“I think we’re going to have a crowded field for president. I assume most of that will unfold later and people will be picking their candidates in a crowded primary field,” he told reporters when asked whether he would oppose Trump or stay neutral in the 2024 Senate Republican primary.

The relationship between Trump and McConnell has been strained since McConnell recognized that Joe Biden was elected president by a vote of the Electoral College in December 2020.

Trump routinely attacks McConnell, often using the nickname “Old Crow” and disparaging his leadership of the Senate Republican Conference.

Abortion doctor signals she’ll sue Indiana AG over comments

Speculation has mounted in recent weeks that Trump will announce his campaign for president this summer or in the early fall to freeze support for potential rivals, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Trump said recently that he has already made a decision about whether to launch another run for president and now is weighing only whether to announce his decision before or after the midterm election on Nov. 8.

“I feel very confident that if I decide to run, I’ll win,” he told New York Magazine. “Well, in my own mind, I’ve already made that decision, so nothing factors in anymore.”

Talk of Trump launching an early presidential bid has grown as polls have shown his support dipping among Republicans in the midst of a barrage of damaging revelations from the public hearings of the House Jan. 6 select committee, which has examined Trump’s role in inciting the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The latest example of Trump’s waning support among Republican voters came in Michigan, where a Glengariff Group poll conducted from July 13 to July 15 found that Trump’s favorable rating among Republican voters was 8 points lower than it was in May.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas), former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) are viewed as potential Republican candidates for president in 2024.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

White House official clarifies President Biden’s comments on cancer

(NewsNation) — Much scrutiny was on President Joe Biden after he appeared to suggest he had cancer in a video that quickly gained traction among Republican organizations. Biden’s comment came a day before the White House announced that the president had tested positive for COVID-19. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms are mild.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KFOR

Five takeaways from Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing

(The Hill) – The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection held its final hearing — only its second in prime-time — before a summer break on Thursday. The latest event stretched over almost three hours and featured two key live witnesses, Matthew Pottinger and...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Florida State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
State
Texas State
Oklahoma City, OK
Elections
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
KFOR

Seven stunning moments from the Jan. 6 hearing

(The Hill) – Thursday’s hearing by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol focused on the day of the riot itself, zeroing in on former President Trump’s inaction as a mob of his supporters descended on the Capitol and put lawmakers and law enforcement in danger.
POTUS
KFOR

1 person killed in Garvin County auto-pedestrian accident.

Maysville, Okla. (KFOR)- One person was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident in Garvin County on Saturday night, said Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jamie Akerman was standing in the southbound lane of State Highway 74 when she was hit by a vehicle, said troopers. According to OHP, Akerman was pronounced dead at the scene from the injuries […]
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
KFOR

Sen. Hawley criticized over new Jan. 6 video

The committee displayed a well-known picture of Hawley raising a fist of solidarity to those gathered to protest the transition of power between former President Trump and current President Biden as he arrived at the Capitol that day, then the display switched to video of Hawley fleeing the U.S. Capitol as protesters gathered in the halls.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

3 more days of extreme heat before cooldown, rain

Rain chances will remain well north through early parts of the work week and and the dangerous heat will also continue. Prepare for high temps from 102 to 106 in central Oklahoma through Wednesday. Temperatures will be 104 to nearly 110 in northern and northwestern Oklahoma. Thankfully, computer guidance continues...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop#Republican#The Electoral College#Indiana Ag
KFOR

How to book a flight that (likely) won’t get canceled

(NerdWallet) – Flight delays and cancellations are uncomfortably frequent right now. In fact, the on-time arrivals rate thus far in 2022 among U.S. airports hasn’t been this low since 2014, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. For the period between January and April 2022, just 76% of...
TRAVEL
KFOR

Jury convicts Bannon of contempt of Congress

“This case is not complicated but it is important,” Molly Gaston, an assistant U.S. Attorney, said in her closing argument Friday. “When it came down to it, he did not want to recognize Congress’s authority or play by the government’s rules.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS Denver

Two GOP primary losers in Colorado fail to pay for recounts

Colorado's secretary of state's office on Wednesday said it has told two candidates who lost their Republican primary races last month that it will not conduct a recount of those races because they failed to pay the required amount by the deadline.The office informed Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who lost her race for the GOP nomination for secretary of state, and state Rep. Ron Hanks, who fell short in his bid for the party's U.S. Senate nomination, that it was moving forward finalizing the results of the primary. Neither candidate paid the $236,000 that was due by July 15...
COLORADO STATE
KFOR

Heat wave continues, relief in sight

Rain chances will remain well north the rest of the weekend and the dangerous heat will also continue. Prepare for high temps from 102 to 106 in central Oklahoma Sunday through Wednesday. Temperatures will be 104 to nearly 110 in northern and northwestern Oklahoma. Thankfully, computer guidance continues to show...
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

KFOR

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy