Vice Mayor Raquel “Rae” Gonzalez announces her retirement from the Town of Colma. Late yesterday afternoon Vice Mayor Raquel “Rae” Gonzalez submitted her notice of retirement to the City Council, citing that she can no longer give 100% to her responsibilities due to recent changes in her health. Vice Mayor Gonzalez’s last day serving on the City Council will be September 5, 2022. Vice Mayor Gonzalez stated that “I have made great memories, have been part of positive change, and am grateful for the City Council and staff for their support and guidance. I’ve truly enjoyed being a part of City Council and serving the community, and at this time need to focus my energy on battling stage IV ovarian cancer.”

COLMA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO