Robert MacCallum, broker/owner of Exit Right Realty interviewed on state of the Treasure Coast real estate marketEllen Contreras. Robert MacCallum, along with his wife Colleen, are the broker/owners of Exit Right Realty located in Vero Beach, FL. Robert appeared on the iHeart Radio/Podcast Treasure Coast Connector talk show to share insights on how to navigate the current real estate market. He spoke about why he started his real estate business, what the market is doing and how he is building a team of realtors to help as many people as possible get into their dream home.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO