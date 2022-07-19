Update from the North Texas Municipal Water District

The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) continues to call for reduction of outdoor watering by customers despite the progress being made to complete critical maintenance at the Wylie Water Treatment Plant Complex.

Per an update from NTMWD, “Drought conditions combined with peak water demands continue to put a stress on the regional delivery system and local water storage tank capacities. Ongoing water conservation habits by customers, will help NTMWD maintain water delivery for essential services of safe drinking water and public safety.”

NTMWD reminds us all that the continued call to action is due to water production quantity, and not water quality – the water is safe to drink and use.

For more details, visit the NTMWD website.

The Garland Water Utilities website provides information about Garland’s Water Conservation Plan and other conservation tips.