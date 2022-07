Long Beach— The California Labor Commissioner today paid $1.52 million to 57 workers at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes who were laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some workers were not timely offered jobs, while others did not receive any job offers once the resort re-opened, as required by the Right to Recall law. Workers compensated for having their labor rights violated include banquet housepersons, banquet servers, banquet captains, banquet bartenders, and junior sous chefs.

