The Coachella Valley Volunteer In Medicine has had volunteers from the medical community and non-medical community in the Valley since 2010. Their focus has been in the east valley but as of today, they are opening a medical clinic in Palm Springs at the Medical Plaza of Tachevah Drive. They've had clinics that pop all The post Coachella Valley’s only free healthcare clinic is opening second location appeared first on KESQ.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO