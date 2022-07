BOSTON - Graduate student Max Kaufman of the Boston University men's ice hockey team was named an All-American Scholar by the American Hockey Coaches Association on Wednesday. To qualify, a student-athlete must attain a 3.75 GPA in each semester and appear in 40% of their team's games. Kaufman earned a 3.9 GPA in the fall and a perfect 4.0 in the spring while pursuing a master's degree in hospitality administration.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO