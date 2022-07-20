ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everyone On Twitter Is Memeing The Hell Out Of BeReal, And I'm Laughing

By Jen Adams
 1 day ago

BeReal has officially become the top free app on the app store, and let's just say that fact is definitely reflected in the amount of Twitter memes I've seen this week.

your honor, i had to ⚠️ BeReal ⚠️

@shenicus 01:55 AM - 16 Jul 2022

And for those who don’t know what BeReal is, it's basically a photo-sharing app that only lets its users post unedited pics. Here's an explainer .

NBC / Via giphy.com

If you've had the pleasure of BeingReal like I have, you'll BeCackling at these 22 tweets. (Sorry, I had to.) Here they are, in no particular order:

1.

[during sex] omg babe it’s time to ⚠️BeReal⚠️

@TheChadYoumans 10:21 PM - 16 Jul 2022

2.

*in the middle of a mental breakdown* ⚠️ time to BeReal ⚠️

@littydittty 01:12 AM - 19 Jul 2022

3.

Drakes BeReal

@theonesullyy 03:47 PM - 17 Jul 2022

4.

getting that ⚠️Time to BeReal.⚠️ while im on the toilet fighting for my life

@sydneyd00d 03:16 PM - 19 Jul 2022

5.

it’s time to ⚠️BeReal⚠️

@sallydarr 01:23 AM - 18 Jul 2022

6.

i cant BeReal i need to BeRailed

@honkytonkang3l 08:06 AM - 16 Jul 2022

7.

Imagine BeReal on the day of Jesus’s crucifixion

@jwlcstco 04:35 PM - 16 Jul 2022

8.

can’t BeReal anymore cause i just BeRotting in bed

@duhhhdaniela 05:51 AM - 16 Jul 2022

9.

And in that moment I asked myself: Is posting “late” on BeReal more real because I’m living life away from my phone…

@chasepurdy 03:03 PM - 12 Jul 2022

10.

BeReal this BeReal that, I’m begging y’all to BeReal with a therapist

@homo_raccoon 04:58 PM - 17 Jul 2022

11.

it’s time to ⚠️ BeReal⚠️

@ladyefron 10:58 PM - 18 Jul 2022

12.

BeReal at like 10am is awesome because everybody just posts pictures of their employers most confidential information

@funnysmartguy12 04:13 PM - 12 Jul 2022

13.

Margaret Thatcher’s BeReal

@buckfastbadlad 05:58 PM - 17 Jul 2022

14.

Everyone worried about BeReal when they should BeReally concerned about the impending climate crisis. Text VOTE to show Nancy Pelosi-

@thektrain10 04:16 PM - 19 Jul 2022

15.

⚠️Time to BeReal.⚠️

@sarahburhans_ 01:47 AM - 18 Jul 2022

16.

i love when BeReal time is at 10:30am on a tuesday and everyone's pic is just their dirty laptop screen ... absolutely miserable vibes

@rebexxxxa 02:32 PM - 12 Jul 2022

17.

it’s time to ⚠️BeReal⚠️

@sallydarr 10:53 PM - 18 Jul 2022

18.

what if BeReal was pronounced like cereal

@emilyshaww 08:26 PM - 13 Jul 2022

19.

It's time to ⚠️BeReal⚠️

@zachsilberberg 06:22 PM - 19 Jul 2022

20.

it’s time to ⚠️BeReal⚠️

@myeshachou 06:22 PM - 19 Jul 2022

21.

Men used to conquer nations and build civilizations and now they’re on BeReal

@itsMalikEl 03:39 AM - 19 Jul 2022

And finally, 22.

Hey there Delilah, it’s ⚠️Time to BeReal ⚠️

@ctol_ 07:26 PM - 18 Jul 2022

Do you use BeReal? Let me know in the comments.

