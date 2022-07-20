Everyone On Twitter Is Memeing The Hell Out Of BeReal, And I'm Laughing

Related
Check your Facebook NOW – three creepy pages prove you’re being watched
FACEBOOK knows a lot more about you than you might think. The nosy app keeps track of your location, interests and more in order to target you with adverts. Much of the data the U.S. tech behemoth stores about you is available to view in your profile settings. A bit...
20 Hilarious Memes From 2022 That Really Wouldn't Have Made Any Sense 10 Years Ago
Those Wordle days were simpler times.
Three HIDDEN Facebook tricks almost no one knows about – including ‘secret’ inbox
FACEBOOK has three hidden tricks you've probably never heard about – and they're seriously useful. Despite a slight decline in popularity in recent years, Facebook is still one of the world’s most popular social networks, boasting a whopping 2.91 billion monthly active users. That’s almost a fifth of...
"Old" People Are Sharing Things That Were Normal In The '90s But Are Rare Or Nonexistent Now, And Oof
"Being completely unreachable by anyone for an entire day or more with no one thinking that it was unusual or rude."
RELATED PEOPLE
"Stranger Things" Fans Are Sharing What They Don't Like About The Show, And Honestly, I Get It
"School bully arcs in media are so cliché; it physically pains me to watch them."
ohmymag.co.uk
Two women in a relationship for 2 years discover that they probably have the same father
Carley and Mercedes have been together for two years and may be about to get some bad news... After learning that their mothers had sex with the same man, they had to take a DNA test. A story that made the rounds on social networks. The two Canadian women told...
If you can spot the animal hidden in this optical illusion within 5 seconds then you’re a genius
THIS brain-boggling optical illusion really requires you to read between the lines. Hidden within the throng of black and white bars is a picture of an animal – can you guess what it is?. SCROLL DOWN FOR THE ANSWER. There are a few tricks to help you see the...
PETS・
Warning for ALL Facebook users to change settings today – don’t wait
IF YOU'RE worried about your Facebook account falling into the wrong hands, there are a few easy ways to protect it. There are three changes in particular that you can make to secure the app and protect your privacy. Get alerts about unrecognised logins and add two-factor. Go into Settings...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This red flag may tell you if someone hacked into your Facebook account
For the umpteenth time in the life of the social networking giant, Facebook is preparing to implement a top-to-bottom overhaul of its signature blue app in the face of a serious competitive threat. After making Snapchat-style Stories and TikTok-inspired Reels the centerpiece of the Instagram experience, Meta-owned Facebook is now preparing to make the TikTok-ification of the Facebook app even more pronounced.
This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With
Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
Bride goes viral for donning natural gray hair on her wedding day
A Miami-based bride, Kadeja Jackson Baker, has caught the attention of over 1 million people for beautifully donning her natural gray hair for her recent wedding.
20 People Who Are So Entitled, They've Already Made 2022 Hell For Others
Someone really tried to pay $20 for $300 worth of someone's art.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
womansday.com
This $36 Amazon Dress Gets Me Stopped on the Street
On my way to the subway one recent morning, a woman approached me and said something that prompted me to take my AirPods out. “What?!” I yelled back, because this is New York, and we don’t usually talk to or acknowledge each other except in rare emergencies. “I love your dress!” she said. After I thanked her and revealed, in a slightly embarrassed tone, that it was from Amazon, she whipped her phone out right there on the spot, looked it up, and added it to her cart. Am I...an influencer? I thought, as I continued my walk to the Q train.
"Harry Potter" Actor Miriam Margolyes Claims Arnold Schwarzenegger Farted In Her Face On Purpose
"I still haven't forgiven him for it."
Hidden creepy lists that show you everything Google knows about you
GOOGLE probably knows more about you than you think – and it's easy to enough to check. There are hidden lists that reveal Google's intimate knowledge of your life, but you might never have seen them. Thankfully it's very simple to find these troves of info. And you can...
Twitter says Elon Musk admitted he didn't read a summary it sent him of how it samples bots
Twitter is suing Elon Musk for trying to terminate his proposed acquisition of the company. Musk said one reason he wants out is Twitter withheld information about the number of bot accounts on its platform. Twitter denied this and said Musk didn't read a summary it gave him of how...
Prince Harry Revealed When He Realized Meghan Markle Was His Soulmate And They Hadn't Known Each Other For Very Long
"It has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace."
Mind-bending optical illusion tricks you into only seeing three people – can you spot fourth?
PEOPLE have been left stumped by an optical illusion showing ‘three friends’ in the wood – because a FOURTH is in the picture. The mind-boggling snap left social media users stumped after emerging on Twitter. At first it looks like one man in a kilt and hat...
21 Times People On Bumble Were Caught Being Rude, Creepy, Or Simply Doing Too Much
It's looking grim out there, folks.
People Are Posting Hilarious Tweets About Netflix's "Persuasion"
"He's a 10, but he's your cousin."
BuzzFeed
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0