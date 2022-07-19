ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, RI

Klosterman tabs Tim Cronin as new pitching coach

bryantbulldogs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMITHFIELD, R.I. – Bryant University baseball head coach announced the addition of Tim Cronin to the coaching staff on Tuesday afternoon. Cronin joins the Bulldogs after spending the last three seasons as the pitching coach at Seton Hill University. He has a proven track record of winning, having been a part...

www.bryantbulldogs.com

Woonsocket Call

Taking stock of the 2023-23 Friars with Ed Cooley

PROVIDENCE – With the roster breakdown leaning heavily in the newcomer direction, it goes without saying that the summer months represent an important time for Ed Cooley and the Providence Friars to lay down that all-important ground work. College basketball’s winds of change have resulted in seven new players...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island's Dickson wins third pro event

(WJAR) — In just nine months since turning pro, Providence's Will Dickson is having quite the start to his pro golf career. Dickson won his third tournament over the weekend at the Waterloo Open and qualified on Monday for the Korn Ferry event this week out in Springfield, Missouri.
PROVIDENCE, RI
healthcaredive.com

Providence restructures leadership team, cuts executive jobs

Providence said Tuesday it is restructuring and reducing executive roles amid persistent operating challenges spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. Providence said it will reduce its regional executive teams to three divisions from seven. The Washington-based nonprofit health system also has plans to consolidate three clinical lines of business — physician enterprise, ambulatory care network and clinical institutes — down to one executive leadership team.
PROVIDENCE, RI
country1025.com

Hot Dogs Worth Traveling For In New England

A real good hot dog is worth traveling for, but it’s got to be really real good. Here are 10 hot dogs worth hopping in the car and road-tripping for in New England. Home of the TWO-FOOTER hot dog. Bring Tums. Simco's in Mattapan (Boston, MA) IYKYK…. Johnny Ad's...
BOSTON, MA
reportertoday.com

Anthony J. DeCristoforo promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel

Riverside resident Anthony J. DeCristoforo has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army Reserve. Along with the promotion, he has been selected to lead the Interagency Partnering Directorate (J9) - Army Reserve Element (ARE) European Command, Devens MA. Anthony has served in the US Army for 26 years and has been a resident of East Providence for 25 years.
luxurytravelmagazine.com

10 Best Places to Live In Massachusetts

If you're considering moving to the Bay State, you're in luck. Massachusetts is home to a wide variety of vibrant and welcoming communities, each with its own unique set of advantages. From bustling metropolises to quiet coastal towns, there's something for everyone in Massachusetts. Here are 10 of the best places to live in the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

Meet the 18-Year-Old Who is Running for Governor of Rhode Island

Zach Hurwitz wants to be Governor of Rhode Island. At just 18 years of age, he is legally allowed to run for the office. Now, it appears he is on the path to be on the ballot in November as an independent candidate. The Saunderstown resident gathered 1.112 validated signatures...
POLITICS
country1025.com

Local Catch Of The Week: Hope Shanley From Raynham

Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “Once you make a decision, the universe conspires to make it happen.” The thinking behind manifesting dreams, perhaps? Raynham’s Hope Stanley made a major life decision, and put it in a song. She wanted to communicate to her mother that college wasn’t going to be her path. Instead, Shanley chose music. A craft she had been interested in since a very young age. It must have been a frightening, and yet exciting moment to be able to chose a direction with which her passions lay.
RAYNHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes two beaches to swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed down two beaches for swimming Wednesday. The Department of Health said Briar Point Beach in Coventry and Hope Pond Recreation Beach in Scituate have unsafe bacteria levels. The beach water quality will continue to be monitored through Labor...
SCITUATE, RI
FUN 107

Even Jay Leno Knows This is the Best Hot Dog in Rhode Island

He may have been a day or so early, but Jay Leno was celebrating National Hot Dog Day with a true Rhode Island classic while in Newport this week. Wally's Wieners on Thames Street in Newport was visited by the late-night legend and I love that he was there to eat Rhode Island's favorite hot dog, the Saughy.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Police identify man that drowned in North Smithfield reservoir

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — North Smithfield police identified the man that drowned in a reservoir Wednesday night. Police said 18-year-old Ivandal Frederique, of Woonsocket, was found just after 7 p.m. at the Slatersville Reservoir. Fire Chief David Chartier told ABC 6 News Wednesday that witnesses said a man...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

Upcoming music festivals in Rhode Island cause park restrictions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced restrictions made in Newport for upcoming music festivals. The DEM said Wednesday that some parts of Fort Adams State Park will have restricted access from July 22 to 31. The restrictions will affect, “shore access to recreational...
WPRI 12 News

RI National Guard announces return of Leapfest

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island National Guard announced that Leapfest, an international parachute training event, is making a return. The event is considered the largest and longest running static line parachute training event and competition worldwide. Adams Farm in Exeter will be hosting the training on Aug....
EXETER, RI
Turnto10.com

Boy pulled from water at Easton's Beach dies

(WJAR) — A Somerset boy died on Thursday after being pulled from the water at Easton's Beach on Tuesday. Keven Arruda, 9, of Somerset, passed at Hasbro Children's Hospital where his organs were donated, according to his grandfather, Jerry Marino. Marino sent NBC 10 the following statement:. "He has...
SOMERSET, MA
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

Located in the heart of the Ocean State, the picturesque town of Warwick, RI, is just 12 miles south of downtown Providence. For area companies, proximity is a strong economic driver, with two-thirds of New England’s population accessible within a 75-mile radius. For locals, however, there’s no real reason to leave home. From retail to recreation, Warwick’s array of amenities coupled with a high-performing education system, quality health care and an engaged citizenry make this one of the best places to live in the U.S. And with a solid median income level relative to average residential real estate values, the rate of home ownership in Warwick sits at 71.5%, significantly higher than the U.S. average. When you add in a rich history and 39 miles of stunning coastline, it’s easy to see why this quaint Rhode Island town is the perfect place to put down roots.
WARWICK, RI

