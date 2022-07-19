ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlton, NJ

Singas Famous Pizza Set to Open in Marlton

By Post By:
What Now Philadelphia
What Now Philadelphia
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kiKOq_0glSup9F00
Photo: Official | Singas Famous Pizza

Singas Famous Pizza will debut in Plaza 73 (140-150 Route 73 North, Marlton, NJ 08053) in three to four months, according to franchisee Jigar Patel.

Singa’s Famous Pizza was created in 1967 by Mr. and Mrs. Bill Singas in Elmhurst, New York. In its first year of operation, the restaurant’s now-CEO, Greg Tsanis, began working alongside Bill Singas, bringing with him the culinary inspiration of his homeland, Greece. “In Greece, Greg learned that food is influenced by a variety of ingredients,” the company’s website explains. “[and these ingredients] are combined by hand to create a distinctly unique meal.”

For several years, Greg worked with Bill, prepping and making pizzas and using his heritage to infuse the food with tradition. Ten years after the Singases had opened up shop, Greg and his brother Chris purchased the business from Bill Singas and began branching out. In 2004, Singas Famous Pizza became a franchise. Today, the lauded pizza chain has a plethora of stores across the east coast.

Patel told What Now Philly, “[customers can expect] fast service and high quality” from his Marlton store.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marlton, NJ
State
New York State
94.5 PST

Hopewell, NJ Cupcake Shop Expands to Trenton Farmers Market

There's a new place to indulge in some absolutely delicious cupcakes and other treats. Great news. Madame Cupcake Shop in Hopewell has expanded. You can now find their cupcakes, cake pops, cookies, merangue lollies and so much more in Ewing. They have a brand new pop up shop at the Trenton Farmers Market. What a great idea. Yay.
HOPEWELL, NJ
94.5 PST

First Pottery Barn Outlet in NJ to Open This Fall

Attention Pottery Barn fans. Whoa. This is big news, especially if you like a good deal, like I do. I just got word that a Pottery Barn Outlet will be opening this fall in The Mills at Jersey Gardens. This will be the first Pottery Barn Outlet in New Jersey. Finally.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Pizzeria#Pizzas#Food Drink#Restaurant Info
PennLive.com

N.J. winery heading to the vineyard for its next pairing event

Alba Vineyard & Winery, one of New Jersey’s top wineries, is combining with Trattoria Di Fiore on a wine mixer this weekend. Located at 269 Riegelsville Warren Glen Road in Milford, the winery will set up four stations in the vineyard that sits above the tasting room and production building and pair one of its reserve wines with small bites prepared by Chef Anthony of Trattoria Di Fiore and accompanied by music from local singer/songwriter Ayva Behm.
DRINKS
96.1 The Breeze

Two New York Restaurants Named Top 50 In The World

New York is known for its amazing people, culture, and food and you know we love to eat. Recently the world’s best restaurants have just been announced and two restaurants from New York made the list. In London, one of the most prestigious awards on the plant, the 2022 iteration of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants were announced and New York was well represented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

A host of new job opportunities for NJ teachers in South Jersey

Depending on where you live in NJ, there’s a chance you tell certain people you’re from Philly so that they can better conceptualize where you live. For example, I have friends in Cherry Hill who often say they’re from Philly when meeting strangers. For those New Jerseyans who teach and live quite close to Philly, a whole new world of job opportunities may have just opened up for you.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Pizza
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cat Country 107.3

Winning $3,000,000 Lottery Ticket Sold at South Jersey Wawa

Someone in South Jersey is celebrating the best Hoagiefest ever. That's because Thursday afternoon, officials with the New Jersey Lottery announced that a winning ticket worth $3,000,000 was sold at a Wawa in South Jersey. More specifically, in Bridgeton, Cumberland County. According to lottery officials,. Congrats to the lucky player...
KISS 104.1

The Best Cheesecake Exists in Upstate New York – Where?

The title of New York Cheesecake is actually one that is historically inaccurate. According to Jonathan Lord Cheesecakes and Desserts, the famous dessert dates back to over 4,000 years ago in the fifth century BC. The ancient Greeks on the island of Samos created the earliest known cheesecake. It was created with patties of fresh cheese that were then pounded smooth with flour and honey.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

New Jersey Is Hosting a Massive Hot Air Balloon & Music Festival This Month

You don't need to fly all the way to Cappadocia to catch beautiful hot air balloons swarming the sky. You can just hop over to New Jersey at the end of July. This year, the 39th annual edition of New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning is taking over Hunterdon County's Solberg Airport in Readington, New Jersey from July 29 through July 31. Featuring colorful balloons in the most creative shapes, the festival will also have a huge music component, making it the largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival in North America.
MUSIC
96.9 WOUR

It’s A Huge Tuesday In New York State

Just imagine what you would and could do with a half billion dollars! There is a chance that YOU might be the lucky winner and the big day is coming. Start planning for that dream mansion, trip of a lifetime or the opportunity to give back....big time!. My wife was...
BUFFALO, NY
What Now Philadelphia

What Now Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA
169
Followers
96
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Philadelphia's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowphilly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy