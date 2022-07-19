Singas Famous Pizza Set to Open in Marlton

Photo: Official | Singas Famous Pizza

Singas Famous Pizza will debut in Plaza 73 (140-150 Route 73 North, Marlton, NJ 08053) in three to four months, according to franchisee Jigar Patel.

Singa’s Famous Pizza was created in 1967 by Mr. and Mrs. Bill Singas in Elmhurst, New York. In its first year of operation, the restaurant’s now-CEO, Greg Tsanis, began working alongside Bill Singas, bringing with him the culinary inspiration of his homeland, Greece. “In Greece, Greg learned that food is influenced by a variety of ingredients,” the company’s website explains. “[and these ingredients] are combined by hand to create a distinctly unique meal.”

For several years, Greg worked with Bill, prepping and making pizzas and using his heritage to infuse the food with tradition. Ten years after the Singases had opened up shop, Greg and his brother Chris purchased the business from Bill Singas and began branching out. In 2004, Singas Famous Pizza became a franchise. Today, the lauded pizza chain has a plethora of stores across the east coast.

Patel told What Now Philly, “[customers can expect] fast service and high quality” from his Marlton store.