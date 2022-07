NPRs Juana Summers talks with Ash Parrish, a video game reporter at The Verge, about a new update that makes a video game from The Sims series more inclusive. In video games, players often have the ability to control the way their characters look and how they behave. And that can be an act of self-expression. That is especially true for a video game like The Sims, a life simulator where the characters look and act like real people. Sims cook, clean, go to work and form relationships with other Sims. And a new update to The Sims 4 expands what kind of relationships are possible, especially when it comes to sexual orientation and romantic attraction.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO