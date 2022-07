For 23 seasons, American Pickers have showcased some of the rarest items often forgotten by both time and people. Known for cruising around the United States, searching for hidden gems in some of the most bizarre places, it was hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz that made viewers fall in love with the show. But sadly, Fritz left the show in March of 2020, leaving Mike Wolfe to host alongside his brother Robbie and Danielle Colby. And while both Wolfe and Fritz had their concerns with each other, it seems the fans are speaking after American Pickers‘ ratings dropped compared to other seasons. And the only difference is – Fritz.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO