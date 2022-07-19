ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

City Council Approves Projects for $125 Million Bond 2022 Program

Corpus Christi, Texas
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XjbpU_0glSgMLk00

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – At today’s regularly scheduled business meeting, City Council passed a resolution approving a list of the street, park, library, and public safety projects for the $125 million Bond 2022 program proposed to be considered by the voters on November 8. The Bond will not require a City property tax rate increase.

City Staff spent the last several months developing a project list from needs identified, in part, within the City’s 10-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). In addition to the CIP, the staff also engaged with stakeholder groups across the City to discuss the community’s areas of need.

The 32 projects recommended to be considered by voters include $92.5 million in street reconstruction, $20 million in park improvements, $10 million for public safety projects that include two fire stations and two police sub-stations, and a $2.5 million library project. City Council will consider an ordinance calling for the November Bond 2022 election on Tuesday, August 16.

“While we continue to promote Corpus Christi as a destination city in Texas and attract significant business investments, we will remain focused on infrastructure projects,” said Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

Bond 2022 continues to build on the success of Bond 2020. Due to new leadership and business practices approved by Council, the City is completing Bond 2020 in unprecedented time. All 42 projects approved in the Bond 2020 program are currently in design. In addition, over one-half of the projects will be in construction or have a City Council-approved construction contract by the time Bond 2022 is considered by voters in November.

For more information, please call Sr. Public Information Officer Melanie Lowry at 361-826-3837 or by email at melaniel@cctexas.com.

