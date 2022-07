LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department will co-sponsor an event with the Hudson Fire Department Search and Rescue team to offer a free ‘Stop the Bleed’ event. It will take place on August 4 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. The Stop the bleed campaign is a nation wide effort to train civilians how to help in a traumatic event so lives can be saved before EMS arrives on scene.

