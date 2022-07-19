ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Mr. Kenny Moore

 5 days ago

Mr. Kenny Moore, passed into rest, Monday, July 18, 2022, at his residence in...

Barbara Joyner Bennett

Mrs. Barbara Joyner Bennett, age 78, died Thursday July 21, 2022 at Eagle Health and Rehab in Statesboro under the care of Affinis Hospice. She was born in Butler County, Alabama to the late Wilson Henry Joyner and Anna Pearl Cureton Joyner. Barbara lived many years in Lakeland, Florida before moving to Brooklet, Georgia 30 years ago.
STATESBORO, GA
Henry Clayton Smith

Mr. Henry Clayton Smith, age 82, died Friday July 22,2022, at Landmark Hospital in Savannah. He was born and raised in Portal, Georgia and graduated from Portal High School in 1958. He served in the US Army for several years. Henry married Miriam Johnson in 1960 and they resided in Pooler, Georgia until his discharge from the Army in 1964. Following his discharge, they moved to Millen, Georgia and later to Statesboro, where they lived until 1975, moving to Jenkins County where he resided until his death. Henry was employed with Robbins Packing Company in Statesboro for many years.
JENKINS COUNTY, GA
Cleaester Murray

Mrs. Cleaester Murray, departed this life, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. We extend to her family and friends our heartfelt condolences at this time. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. To send flowers...
STATESBORO, GA
Feed The Boro to host July Food Drop this Saturday

Our July Food Drop, in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, presented by Food Lion, and sponsored by the City of Statesboro, is scheduled for this Saturday, July 23rd. It will begin at 8 am at Statesboro High School, 10 Lee Hill Boulevard. Feed The Boro (FTB) volunteers will...
STATESBORO, GA
Mrs. Phillis Ann Ridgway Hagan

Mrs. Phyllis Ann Ridgway Hagan, age 85, died July 20, 2022, at Eagle Health and Rehab in Statesboro. Phyllis was born in Daisy, Oklahoma and was a 1954 graduate of Aransas Pass High School, she later attended and graduated from Durham Business College in Corpus Christi, Texas. She began working...
STATESBORO, GA
Statesboro City Council tables $84k branding contract

By unanimous vote, the Statesboro City Council opted to halt consideration of an $84,000 contract for branding and marketing services with Jacksonville-based firm North Star. The decision was reached during their regular meeting on Tuesday at City Hall. Mayor and Council initially discussed the proposal during a June 21 work...
STATESBORO, GA
Nine Statesboro firefighters honored at promotion ceremony

The Statesboro Fire Department (SFD) honored nine of their own Friday evening by recognizing a string of recent promotions among their ranks. Originally scheduled for June and postponed due to COVID-19, the ceremony featured firefighters — decked out in their Class A uniforms — being pinned with new insignia by close friends and family members.
STATESBORO, GA
Kenny Moore
Mr Kenneth Warren LeCain Sr.

Kenneth Warren LeCain, Sr. passed away peacefully on July 16, 2022 after a short illness. He was born in Fort Lauderdale, FL on January 29, 1933 to the late Thomas LeRoy and Gladys Ophelia LeCain. He graduated from Fort Lauderdale High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL in 1952. He served...
STATESBORO, GA
Benji Johnson is EGRMC’s Employee of the Month

Congratulations to our East Georgia Regional Medical Center (EGRMC) May 2022 Employee of the Month, physician/clinical informaticist, Benji Johnson. Benji was nominated by several co-workers for his fantastic attitude, professional appearance, dedication and commitment. He was also nominated for providing quality customer service and excellent training to physicians within the...
STATESBORO, GA
Mr. Ryle William Tatum

Mr. Ryle William Tatum, age 94, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at his residence. He was thankful for the longevity of life and for the great journey on the long way home. He is in Heaven with his love of his life, Mary Ida Parker Tatum, they were married for 56 years until her death in 2013.
STATESBORO, GA
Mrs. Sarah L. Coleman

STATESBOORO,GA: Our hearts are broken as we remember Sarah L Coleman who fell asleep in death on July 18, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, with her immediate family by her side. Sarah was baptized as one of Jehovah’s witnesses. Born on August 25, 1933 in Soperton, Georgia...
STATESBORO, GA
Mrs. Ruby Dell Wilson

It is with great sadness, we the staff of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc., announce the passing of Mrs. Ruby Dell Wilson, who departed this life Sunday, July 17, 2022, at her residence in Register, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Jessie James and Reba Johnson Jackson. Left to...
REGISTER, GA
RECAP | Statesboro City Council – 7/19/22

The following is a recap of actions taken during Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Statesboro Mayor and City Council. Stay connected with Grice Connect for in-depth coverage of the news that matters most to you. Retiring SFD Battalion Chief honored. Before getting down to business, Mayor Jonathan McCollar paid...
STATESBORO, GA
Mr. Charles R. Williams Sr.

Charles R. Williams, Sr., also known as Charlie Williams, of Statesboro, passed away on Saturday July 16, 2022 at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility just four days’ shy of his 103 birthday. He was born on July 20, 1919, in Savannah, Georgia, the youngest of four children to...
STATESBORO, GA
Bulloch County Fire Department holds graduation for ten new firefighters

The Bulloch County Fire Department held a graduation ceremony for its Recruit Classes 22-1 and 22-2 on Saturday, July 23, at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds. Recruit Class 22-1 included six men who will now join the Bulloch County Fire Department as volunteer firefighters: Oskar Cerpovicz, Alexander Coghlan, Chandler Cowart, Connor DiNitto, Walt Jeffers, and Jeremy Kinsey.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
City partners with GSU for small business recruitment, retention

On Tuesday, the Statesboro City Council approved a proposal from Georgia Southern University’s Business Innovation Group (BIG) to provide small business recruitment and retention services. In March 2020, the City sought to hire a full-time small business recruiter to attract new businesses and retain existing ones. Those efforts stalled,...
STATESBORO, GA
Dolan Blanchard

Dolan Ryan Blanchard, 22, of Sylvania, GA, passed away on July 17, 2022. Dolan worked at the Savannah Pizza Company of Sylvania. He was an avid collector of knives and guns. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and playing video games, especially Xbox. He is survived by his...
SYLVANIA, GA
Mr. Barry Lamar Beasley

Barry Lamar Beasley, age 36, passed away at his home in Nevils, GA. on July 17, 2022. He had a gentle soul and kind-hearted spirit. He loved deeply and would offer the shirt off his back to help anyone he could. Even after his death, Barry continues to help others through organ donations.
NEVILS, GA
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

