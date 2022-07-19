Mr. Kenny Moore

Mr. Henry Clayton Smith, age 82, died Friday July 22,2022, at Landmark Hospital in Savannah. He was born and raised in Portal, Georgia and graduated from Portal High School in 1958. He served in the US Army for several years. Henry married Miriam Johnson in 1960 and they resided in Pooler, Georgia until his discharge from the Army in 1964. Following his discharge, they moved to Millen, Georgia and later to Statesboro, where they lived until 1975, moving to Jenkins County where he resided until his death. Henry was employed with Robbins Packing Company in Statesboro for many years.

JENKINS COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO