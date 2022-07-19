ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mrs. Ruby Dell Wilson

By Grice Connect
Grice Connect
Grice Connect
 5 days ago

It is with great sadness, we the staff of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc., announce the passing of Mrs. Ruby Dell Wilson, who departed this life Sunday, July 17,...

griceconnect.com

Comments / 0

Grice Connect

Cleaester Murray

Mrs. Cleaester Murray, departed this life, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. We extend to her family and friends our heartfelt condolences at this time. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. To send flowers...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mrs. Sarah L. Coleman

STATESBOORO,GA: Our hearts are broken as we remember Sarah L Coleman who fell asleep in death on July 18, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, with her immediate family by her side. Sarah was baptized as one of Jehovah’s witnesses. Born on August 25, 1933 in Soperton, Georgia...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Henry Clayton Smith

Mr. Henry Clayton Smith, age 82, died Friday July 22,2022, at Landmark Hospital in Savannah. He was born and raised in Portal, Georgia and graduated from Portal High School in 1958. He served in the US Army for several years. Henry married Miriam Johnson in 1960 and they resided in Pooler, Georgia until his discharge from the Army in 1964. Following his discharge, they moved to Millen, Georgia and later to Statesboro, where they lived until 1975, moving to Jenkins County where he resided until his death. Henry was employed with Robbins Packing Company in Statesboro for many years.
JENKINS COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Mr. Kenny Moore

Mr. Kenny Moore, passed into rest, Monday, July 18, 2022, at his residence in Statesboro, Georgia. He was a Bulloch County native. We offer to his family and friends our deepest sympathy and prayers at this time. Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. To send flowers...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Nine Statesboro firefighters honored at promotion ceremony

The Statesboro Fire Department (SFD) honored nine of their own Friday evening by recognizing a string of recent promotions among their ranks. Originally scheduled for June and postponed due to COVID-19, the ceremony featured firefighters — decked out in their Class A uniforms — being pinned with new insignia by close friends and family members.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mrs. Phillis Ann Ridgway Hagan

Mrs. Phyllis Ann Ridgway Hagan, age 85, died July 20, 2022, at Eagle Health and Rehab in Statesboro. Phyllis was born in Daisy, Oklahoma and was a 1954 graduate of Aransas Pass High School, she later attended and graduated from Durham Business College in Corpus Christi, Texas. She began working...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Benji Johnson is EGRMC’s Employee of the Month

Congratulations to our East Georgia Regional Medical Center (EGRMC) May 2022 Employee of the Month, physician/clinical informaticist, Benji Johnson. Benji was nominated by several co-workers for his fantastic attitude, professional appearance, dedication and commitment. He was also nominated for providing quality customer service and excellent training to physicians within the...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mr. Ryle William Tatum

Mr. Ryle William Tatum, age 94, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at his residence. He was thankful for the longevity of life and for the great journey on the long way home. He is in Heaven with his love of his life, Mary Ida Parker Tatum, they were married for 56 years until her death in 2013.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mr. Charles R. Williams Sr.

Charles R. Williams, Sr., also known as Charlie Williams, of Statesboro, passed away on Saturday July 16, 2022 at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility just four days’ shy of his 103 birthday. He was born on July 20, 1919, in Savannah, Georgia, the youngest of four children to...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Feed The Boro to host July Food Drop this Saturday

Our July Food Drop, in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, presented by Food Lion, and sponsored by the City of Statesboro, is scheduled for this Saturday, July 23rd. It will begin at 8 am at Statesboro High School, 10 Lee Hill Boulevard. Feed The Boro (FTB) volunteers will...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro City Council tables $84k branding contract

By unanimous vote, the Statesboro City Council opted to halt consideration of an $84,000 contract for branding and marketing services with Jacksonville-based firm North Star. The decision was reached during their regular meeting on Tuesday at City Hall. Mayor and Council initially discussed the proposal during a June 21 work...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mr. Barry Lamar Beasley

Barry Lamar Beasley, age 36, passed away at his home in Nevils, GA. on July 17, 2022. He had a gentle soul and kind-hearted spirit. He loved deeply and would offer the shirt off his back to help anyone he could. Even after his death, Barry continues to help others through organ donations.
NEVILS, GA
Grice Connect

Dolan Blanchard

Dolan Ryan Blanchard, 22, of Sylvania, GA, passed away on July 17, 2022. Dolan worked at the Savannah Pizza Company of Sylvania. He was an avid collector of knives and guns. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and playing video games, especially Xbox. He is survived by his...
SYLVANIA, GA
Grice Connect

Stunt show coming to Statesboro this fall

An adrenaline rush takes the form of a fun-filled afternoon at an event coming to Statesboro this fall. The Zero Gravity Outreach Stunt Show will take place in Luetta Moore Park on October 29, from 12 to 5 p.m. This Zero Gravity Outreach event makes for the perfect afternoon for...
Grice Connect

Bulloch County Fire Department holds graduation for ten new firefighters

The Bulloch County Fire Department held a graduation ceremony for its Recruit Classes 22-1 and 22-2 on Saturday, July 23, at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds. Recruit Class 22-1 included six men who will now join the Bulloch County Fire Department as volunteer firefighters: Oskar Cerpovicz, Alexander Coghlan, Chandler Cowart, Connor DiNitto, Walt Jeffers, and Jeremy Kinsey.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Mr. Charles W. Freeman

Charles Wilbur Freeman, 83 of Sylvania passed away at the Ogeechee Area Hospice on July 15, 2022. Charles was a native of Screven County and was born to the late Wilbur and Bessie Rooker Freeman. Upon graduation from the Screven County High School he enlisted in the US Airforce, where he was stationed in Washington DC, Panama, and Charleston. After his service to his country, he returned home to Screven and began an illustrious career in law enforcement that spanned over 40 years. Having been employed with Garden City Police Department, Screven County Sheriff’s Department, Effingham County Sheriff’s Department and lastly, with the Sylvania Police Department. He was a member of the Farmdale Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and also served 20 years as a Mason at Lodge#301. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lynn Freeman; son, Charles Michael Freeman; and daughters, Lisa Volf, Karen Nasworthy, and Susan Freeman.
SYLVANIA, GA
Grice Connect

RECAP | Statesboro City Council – 7/19/22

The following is a recap of actions taken during Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Statesboro Mayor and City Council. Stay connected with Grice Connect for in-depth coverage of the news that matters most to you. Retiring SFD Battalion Chief honored. Before getting down to business, Mayor Jonathan McCollar paid...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mr. Dan Edwin Rushing

Dan Edwin Rushing Sr. passed away Wednesday July 13 at Memorial Hospital in Savannah after a short illness. He was a Bulloch County native. He served in the United States Army for eight years during which time he was active during the Cuban Crisis. He returned to Bulloch County in 1962 and worked for the JP Stevens Company for 8 years. He also sold Mobile Homes for several years and opened Rushing Mobile Home Park which he owned and operated until his death. He also owned and operated Clito Grocery store for 3 ½ years. He opened Rushing’s Produce on East main Street in Statesboro for 5 years which later became L & D Produce. Dan was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Nevils, GA. where he was a member of the Joy Sunday School Class. He was a member of Ogeechee Lodge # 213 F&AM. He was also a member of Statesboro Shrine Club and the Go Bar Hunting Club, and a member of the Enmark Coffee Club in Brooklet GA. Dan was preceded by his wife, Dorothy “Dot” Rushing, and two sons, Dan Edwin Rushing Jr. and Walter Lamar Rushing and a sister Dorothy “Dot “Cowart.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mrs. Marsha Scott Ritchie

Mrs. Marsha Scott Ritchie, age 74, passed away on Friday July 15th 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. More obituary information will be provided soon. The family will receive visitors on Friday from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. The funeral will be held...
STATESBORO, GA
