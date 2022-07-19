Green room renovated at Tarkio Rotary Theatre

The City of Tarkio Board of Aldermen met Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall in Tarkio. Mayor Mark Staten called the meeting to order. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Roll call was done by Tarkio City Clerk Danielle Madron: aldermen Jeff Agnew, Scott Poppa, Blu Dow, and Andy Riley were all present. Visitors present were: City of Tarkio employees – Police Chief Tyson Gibbons and Street Superintendent Jamie Quimby; Tarkio Park Board members Ashlee Driskell, Summer Reeves, Paige Agnew, Jennifer Peregrine and Jeff Olson; City Auditor Kenney Hales; Diane Hofer with Olsson; and Tarkio citizens Roger Green, Dallas Prather, and Donnie Dockins.
The untimely death of a Northwest Missouri State University alumna propelled her family to establish a scholarship in honor of her dedication to music education. David and Janelle Groteluschen recently established the Sarah Groteluschen Memorial Music Scholarship in memory of their daughter with funds willed to them after her passing. Sarah graduated from Northwest in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in instrumental music education and died unexpectedly Nov. 16, 2020, as the result of an ascending aortic aneurysm.
It hadn’t been a long time since she came around for a concert, but Lady Gaga was back in Nebraska shooting a video on July 20, 2011. The internationally known music star spent a day in Richfield, a mile north of Springfield, shooting part of her video, "You and I," on Capehart Road near 108th Street. The song mentions Nebraska.
The Pickering City Council met July 6 and the topic of conversation was the lack of progress on ordinance violation cases. No information has been forthcoming from the City Attorney Taryn Henry. Mayor Charles Smith and Alderman Dale Sharp are going to try to do a conference call with Henry.
(Rock Port) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County over the weekend. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 59 near Fairfax late Friday evening. Authorities say a 2004 Toyota Camry driven by 19-year-old Alyssa Applen of Rock Port was northbound on 59 when it began to skid, exited the east side of the roadway and became airborne. The vehicle overturned after striking the ground before coming to rest on its top facing southwest of the east side of 59.
We've already heard the sad news about the man who died after swimming in the Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County, Iowa. At some point, he either swallowed or got some water up his nose that was infected with the primary amoebic meningoencephalitis or PAM amoeba. This deadly organism...
GLENWOOD, Iowa — Iowa's Glenwood Resource Center has been cited again for putting a resident in jeopardy. State inspectors said this is another case of the facility's lack of staff training. An investigation revealed that a man's oxygen had been shut off to move him — and wasn't turned...
COUNTRY CLUB, MO – A St. Joseph woman was seriously injured in a crash in Andrew County Tuesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as 42-year old Agency resident Kenneth B. Staggs was crossing the southbound lanes of Business Loop 29 at Miller Road in Country Club around 1:15 in the afternoon when he failed to yield to a vehicle driven by 57-year old Ivy Briggs from St. Joseph.
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested two people following a traffic stop. On Wednesday, Police stopped a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Savannah Schenck of Shenandoah in the 1700 block of North Broadway Street for failing to stop at a traffic light. Subsequently, Police took Schenck into custody for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Additionally, Officer’s arrested 19-year-old Phoebe Johnson of Shenandoah, for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Troopers report the arrest of a Ravenwood man early Sunday in Nodaway County on four driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 51-year-old Todd F. Stoll around 1:57 Sunday morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, not having valid insurance, and not wearing a seat belt.
FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests alleging distribution of illegal drugs. A sheriff’s office press release says 29-year-old Josie Stuart and Lance Hays, both of Auburn, are suspected of conspiracy to commit a felony. In unrelated cases, deputies arrested a New Mexico man...
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office announced that several members of the same family were arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the Fourth of July roman candle assault that left several with burns and two men severely injured. Three adults were arrested as suspects in the...
NEBRASKA CITY – Two new cases alleging threats and violence against women have been filed in Otoe County. David Snyder, 66, is suspected of child abuse and use of a firearm to commit a felony on July 17. An arrest affidavit says police were told that Snyder was frustrated...
TECUMSEH, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are investigating a crash that killed a man northeast of Tecumseh Saturday night. According to Deputy Johnson County Attorney Benjamin Beethe, three people were involved in the single-vehicle crash three miles east of Highway 50 on Highway 136. Beethe said a 41-year-old man was killed and two others in the vehicle were taken to the Johnson County Hospital.
