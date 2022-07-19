Green room renovated at Tarkio Rotary Theatre

(Rock Port) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County over the weekend. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 59 near Fairfax late Friday evening. Authorities say a 2004 Toyota Camry driven by 19-year-old Alyssa Applen of Rock Port was northbound on 59 when it began to skid, exited the east side of the roadway and became airborne. The vehicle overturned after striking the ground before coming to rest on its top facing southwest of the east side of 59.

