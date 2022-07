The untimely death of a Northwest Missouri State University alumna propelled her family to establish a scholarship in honor of her dedication to music education. David and Janelle Groteluschen recently established the Sarah Groteluschen Memorial Music Scholarship in memory of their daughter with funds willed to them after her passing. Sarah graduated from Northwest in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in instrumental music education and died unexpectedly Nov. 16, 2020, as the result of an ascending aortic aneurysm.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO