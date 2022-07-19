ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

For the Story Teller: Story Telling and Stories to Tell by Carolyn Sherwin Bailey - Table of Links

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. For the Story Teller: Story Telling and Stories to Tell, by Carolyn Sherwin Bailey is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Is ‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’ Based on a True Story?

Children of the ’70s and ’80s grew up on V.C. Andrews’ creepy novels, most notably Flowers In The Attic, the 1979 book about a group of four siblings who are locked away in an attic in their grandparents’ home for years. The children’s own mother, Corinne, has locked them there because she plans to ask for her inheritance from her estranged father, Malcolm Foxworth, who won’t give her the money if he knows that she has had children. (Because… spoiler alert, Corinne’s husband was also her uncle, making her children the products of incest.) During the time while the children are locked away, the eldest two fall… in… love. The theme of incest in the books is like, THE BIG THING, in case you couldn’t guess, and millions of us read these bestsellers as pre-teens, rapt and like, wishing all the best for sibling sweethearts Chris and Cathy Dollanganger.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HackerNoon

For the Story Teller: Chapter 1 - The Apperceptive Basic of Story Telling

About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. For the Story Teller: Story Telling and Stories to Tell, by Carolyn Sherwin Bailey is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. CHAPTER I -THE APPERCEPTIVE BASIS OF STORY TELLING.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Smithonian

The Story Behind One of the Most-Mocked Paintings in U.S. History

In 1939, the United States government awarded what was then the most expensive artistic commission in its history to Howard Chandler Christy, saddling the Capitol with a most curious white elephant. Christy, well known as a magazine illustrator, was an unlikely artist to be awarded the contract to commemorate the...
VISUAL ART
Lori Lamothe

Author Interview: The Vet Whose Dream of Becoming a Bestselling Writer Never Faded

USA Today bestselling author Emma Rous's debut novel, The Au Pair, was an international success. The book shot to the top of many “Must Read” lists, including POPSUGAR’s Must-Read Books of 2019, Cosmopolitan’s Books of 2019 to Bring to Your Bookclub, Woman’s Day’s Best Fiction Books of 2019 and Goodreads’ Top Mysteries & Thrillers of 2019.
HackerNoon

Ion by Benjamin Jowett - Table of Links

Ion by Plato is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Ion by Plato is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. Plato....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Sherwin Bailey
Person
Robin
Person
Oscar Wilde
Person
Hans Christian Andersen
The Atlantic

Seven Books Grappling With What Writers Leave Behind

The trustee of a literary estate has a tough job. Be too free with a dead writer’s copyrights and you may wind up with Arthur Rimbaud novelty items; act too quickly to burn materials, as Emily Dickinson’s sister and James Joyce’s grandson did, and you could distort a legacy. According to The Guardian, Ian Fleming’s estate is “the gold standard,” keeping the James Bond franchise happily and lucratively thrumming along since the author’s death in 1964. But in its profitability and harmony, it’s an outlier.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Story Teller#Stories To Tell#Swedish#L Ami Des Enfants3#The Selfish Giant
The Independent

People are sharing short stories assigned in school that have ‘haunted’ them since: ‘Shivering 50 years later’

A woman’s viral tweet about a desire to become an English teacher so she can assign students short stories “so unsettling” they will “haunt them for the rest of their lives” has inspired people to share the stories that have stuck with them since middle or high school.On Sunday, journalist Emily Klatt tweeted: “I can’t wait to become a high school English teacher and assign my students a short story so unsettling that it will haunt them for the rest of their lives.”The tweet, which has since been liked more than 142,000 times, sparked a viral conversation on the platform.Many...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
BBC

Copy of Shakespeare's First Folio sells for $2.4m in New York

A copy of Shakespeare's First Folio has sold in New York for $2.4m (32m). Published in 1623, seven years after the Stratford-upon-Avon writer's death, it features 36 manuscripts. They include 18 plays that would have otherwise been lost, such as Macbeth and The Tempest. About 750 copies of the First...
ENTERTAINMENT
HackerNoon

The Essays of Adam Smith: Part VI, Section II, Chapter III - Of Universal Benevolence

THOUGH our effectual good offices can very seldom be extended to any wider society than that of our country; our good-will is circumscribed by no boundary, but may embrace the immensity of the universe. We cannot form the idea of any innocent and sensible being, whose happiness we should not desire, or to whose misery, when distinctly brought home to the imagination, we should not have some degree of aversion. The idea of a mischievous, though sensible, being, indeed, naturally provokes our hatred: but the ill-will which, in this case, we bear to it, is really the effect of our universal benevolence. It is the effect of the sympathy which we feel with the misery and resentment of those other innocent and sensible beings, whose happiness is disturbed by its malice.
RELIGION
HackerNoon

The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money - Chapter 13

We sometimes see men who have obtained fortunes, suddenly become poor. In many cases, this arises from intemperance, and often from gaming, and other bad habits. Frequently it occurs because a man has been engaged in "outside operations," of some sort. When he gets rich in his legitimate business, he is told of a grand speculation where he can make a score of thousands. He is constantly flattered by his friends, who tell him that he is born lucky, that everything he touches turns into gold. Now if he forgets that his economical habits, his rectitude of conduct and a personal attention to a business which he understood, caused his success in life, he will listen to the siren voices. He says:
ENTERTAINMENT
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

5K+
Followers
15K+
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy