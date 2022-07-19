Bednarek moves on in 200-meters at World Athletic Championships

Kenny Bednarek had no issues in the first round of the men’s 200-meters at the World Athletics Championships on Monday in Eugene, Ore.

The Rice Lake grad took off quick from his No. 2 lane position and let up to comfortably finish and advance as the runner-up in his heat with a time of 20.35 seconds. Winning the heat was Alexander Ogando in 20.01, a national record for the sprinter from the Dominican Republic.

Bednarek, along with the top three in each of the seven heats and the next three fastest advanced to the semifinals, which began Tuesday after press time. Check Chronotype.com for the results of the semifinals. The finals are Thursday at 9:50 p.m. and can be viewed live on USA Network.

The 23-year-old is coming off a fourth-place finish in the 200 at last month’s U.S. Championships in which he set a season best mark of 19.87 at the same Hayward Field of this week’s competition. Bednarek’s personal best (19.68) came when he won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics last August.

This World Athletics Championships is the second of his career for the former Warrior as he ran at Doha, Qatar, in 2019 when he was seventh in his opening heat and didn’t advance.

In this year’s first round it was American Noah Lyles, the Olympic bronze medalist and defending World Athletic champion in the event from the 2019 season that had the top time of 19.98, 0.03 in front of 18-year-old American Erriyon Knighton. Olympic gold medalist Andre De Grasse of Canada was entered in the 200 but withdrew from competition on Monday.