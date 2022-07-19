ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Biden-Harris Administration Approves Clean Energy Transmission Project in Arizona, California

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden-Harris administration this week announced the Interior Department’s approval for construction of the Ten West Link Transmission Line project, which will facilitate increased renewable energy development and delivery in Arizona and California. The project represents another significant milestone in efforts to lower consumers’ energy costs and modernize America’s power infrastructure...

