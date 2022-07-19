ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

MDOT public meeting July 28 to discuss M-46 corridor study in Saginaw County

By Jocelyn Garza
 3 days ago

Saginaw, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is hosting a public meeting to discuss the current M-46 corridor study in Saginaw County. During this meeting, a brief presentation will share the project introduction and overview, review current conditions, and discuss various alternatives currently being considered for the...

