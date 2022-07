BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Vanguard Renewables, a U.S. leader in organics-to-renewable energy, today announced that a fund managed by BlackRock Real Assets has acquired the company from Vision Ridge Partners. BlackRock Real Assets will partner with Vanguard Renewables’ management team to build upon the company’s market-leading track record and drive its next phase of growth, including its plans to commission more than 100 anaerobic digesters to produce renewable natural gas across the country by 2026. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005157/en/ Vanguard Renewables is the owner and operator of the largest anaerobic digester in the Northeast, located on the Goodrich Family Dairy Farm in Salisbury, Vermont. (Photo: Business Wire)

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO