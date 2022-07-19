ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

The Chez Francois Hopes to Open Second Location Next Year Following Debut

By Post By:
What Now Chicago
What Now Chicago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZwSAl_0glSFzVe00
Photo: Official

A brand new poutine restaurant called The Chez Francois Poutinerie has opened in Naperville, located at 22 E. Chicago Ave.

Owner Thi Tram Nguyen is more than confident the newly opened restaurant will be a hit in the neighborhood, with a goal to open a food truck and eventually a second location, hopefully by next year. Nguyen, who has a background in pharmaceutical sales, believes this restaurant will allow her to introduce the Canadian dish to Naperville and provide employment opportunities to people with special needs. The restaurant, which was named after Nguyen’s autistic son Francois, has moved into the former home of Naf Naf Grill.

In addition to helping those in need find employment opportunities, customers can round up to the next dollar, with the money going to Nguyen’s nonprofit organization, Friends of Francois, which helps adults with special needs attend recreational events. If Nguyen’s family ties weren’t enough to try this restaurant, her poutine is based on a family recipe she learned while in Montreal, where she was reunited with her parents following the Vietnam War.

For those who have never experienced eating poutine, expect french fries topped with cheese curds and drenched in hot gravy; a must-have whenever in Canadian territories. As for the inside, the Chez Francois Poutinterie will feature a decor of Canadiana and Vietnamese influence. When customers walk in, it will feel like a casual restaurant serving a counter-style menu similar to Chipotle.

“This is something that became a dream of ours,” Nguyen told The Daily Herald. “And the way everyone around us has helped so far, I really think we’ll be successful. This is what I love to do. I’ll be here seven days a week to make sure we’re successful.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d2FAK_0glSFzVe00
Photo: Official

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97ZOK

This Popular Shopping Mall Named One Of The Best In Illinois

If you love shopping and always looking for the perfect shopping center to spend all your money, I think I found the place for you. One of my most toxic traits is impulse buying. It's not that I purposely do it, but it just sort of happens when I'm at any store. If you brought me to a mall, don't think I'd leave that building empty-handed. I'd have bags on top of bags full of clothes I really don't have room for in my closet!!!
ROCKFORD, IL
947wls.com

Naperville named the Fourth Best Place to Live in U.S.

Want to live in the best town or city? According to Livability, you don’t have to travel far outside Chicago to find one of the best!. West suburb Naperville was named the 4th best place to live in the U.S. This was determined by factors including the town’s economy, demographics, housing, education, and health care.
NAPERVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Naperville, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Naperville, IL
Restaurants
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Naperville, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
City
Naperville, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Massive dinosaurs and dragons on their way to Chicago

Chicago’s a tough town. But how will residents of our fair city react when confronted with some of the most terrifying creatures our planet has ever known? Find out when Dino & Dragon Stroll, a national touring event, stomps into Chicago for the first time. The interactive event will...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Your Hometown goes to Brookfield and Riverside

Tune-in Thursday, July 28 when WGN Radio’s Your Hometown monthly series spotlights Brookfield and Riverside. The Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad led to a construction boom to what was once farmland a distance from the city. This rail line contributed to the development of the two towns featured in this month’s Your Hometown series: Brookfield and Riverside.
BROOKFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Truck#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Naf Naf Grill#French#Canadiana#Vietnamese
builtinchicago.org

Healthtech Company Endrotronix Will Relocate HQ to Naperville

Endotronix, a medical technology company focused on heart failure treatment, announced Thursday that it plans to move its headquarters from Lisle to Naperville’s HUB 1415 building at 1415 Diehl Road. The company’s new headquarters will be twice the size of its current building, allowing for a 30 percent increase...
NAPERVILLE, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Art Institute's Iconic Lions— Now ‘Shinier' — Return Home

The Art Institute of Chicago’s iconic bronze lions returned to their pedestals Tuesday after getting their first deep-clean in nearly 21 years. After spending a month in Forest Park getting steamed and treated with wax, the pair were returned shortly after noon to their home outside the museum via flatbed truck and placed back on the perches they’ve occupied along Michigan Avenue almost uninterrupted for nearly 130 years.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Retail
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Mariano's in Chicago's South Loop sells for $52.4M

A Mariano's Fresh Market grocery store property in Chicago's South Loop sold for more than $52 million, real estate firm Newmark said Tuesday, demonstrating the strong market value for supermarket real estate. An undisclosed purchaser acquired the property from a New York-based private family office investor for $52.4 million, Newmark...
CHICAGO, IL
foodservicedirector.com

Why foodservice should be nervous about Amazon Fresh

It’s 6:30 a.m. on a Wednesday, about 30 minutes before the grand opening of a new Amazon Fresh grocery store just outside Chicago, and an announcer is working the crowd, telling the hundreds of folks in line to return for lunch or dinner. “Winner, winner chicken dinner,” he repeated....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Thrillist

8 Reasons to Drive to Galena, Illinois

In all its sky-scraping towers and equally sky-scraping deep-dish pizzas, Chicago is a decidedly un-subtle city that tends to dominate the cultural conversation in Illinois, but beyond the confines of America’s third largest metropolis, there’s a whole world of pastoral prairies, rolling green hills, and charming towns that are well worth the cost of gas. Galena is one such place. Located on the northwesternmost corner of Illinois, near the Mississippi River and the Iowa border, it’s a breath-of-fresh-air town that’s basically the antithesis of Chicago. While only a three-hour drive, it feels more like a three-century drive with its preserved-in-time architecture, pristine farmland, and singular history covering everything from US presidents to Kraft Cheese. So the next time you need a break from the hustle and bustle of Chicago, and its tourist-snarled summer streets, here are 8 reasons why you should make the drive to Galena, Illinois.
What Now Chicago

What Now Chicago

Chicago, IL
300
Followers
100
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowchicago.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy