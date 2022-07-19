Achievements and Trophies

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWelcome to IGN's complete list of Stray achievements...

www.ign.com

IGN

A Long Lost Xbox Exclusive Has Been Discovered

Footage and details of Knights of Decayden have been discovered, a long-lost exclusive originally set for the original Xbox from the developers behind Star Wars: X-Wing. The existence of Totally Games' Knights of Decayden has gone mostly under the radar until now, but details of its development have been told to Axios' Stephen Totilo by Totally Games founder Larry Holland and Xbox head Phil Spencer.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Soulframe’ is a new fantasy MMORPG from the ‘Warframe’ developers

Digital Extremes, the developer behind free-to-play shooter Warframe, has announced a new fantasy MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) called Soulframe. Details are scarce on the upcoming game currently, but Digital Extremes accompanied the announcement with a five-minute-long cinematic reveal trailer. The trailer showcases some of Soulframe’s fantasy premise. The...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Stray PlayStation Trophies: Full List

Here's the list of every Playstation Trophy in Stray for players to get their paws on. The third-person cat adventure game Stray released yesterday, July 19, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows. It lets players take control of a small tabby cat as they explore the cityscape of a cyberpunk future. Alongside reuniting the cat with its furry friends, the player can enjoy a variety of different tasks that can grant them trophies. Here's the full list of Trophies players can earn on the PlayStation edition of Stray.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PowerWash Simulator Review

Some games hide mystery in their titles, practically begging for every narrative thread to be pulled on to discover the secrets behind those words. PowerWash Simulator is not like this. Its direct name reveals that it is exactly what you think it is: the chance to live out your fantasy(?) as a water gun for hire, moving from job to job until all the dirt is blasted into oblivion. There's not a great deal of variety in such a career, and monotony can sink in, but a fundamentally simple yet satisfying style of gameplay provides a great way to chill out across numerous generously sized levels. Yes, it is just simulating the usually mundane act of hosing down your patio once a year, but PowerWash Simulator elevates itself above what could so easily become tedium by subtly gamifying the chore and shoving the most annoying parts under the rug. Anyway, let's try not to get too philosophical about it: Here's my review, in which I analyse a game about washing a 30-foot high shoe.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

$20K Bounty Is Being Offered To Anyone Who Can Complete Wild Halo 2 Challenge

Just the term "LASO" sends chills down even the most hardened Halo player's spine. The term refers to completing a Halo campaign on its hardest difficulty — Legendary — with all of the gameplay-modifying Skulls turned on (LASO standing for Legendary All Skulls On). If that doesn't sound hard enough as it is, how about completing the entire LASO run with zero deaths?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Get 7 Assassin's Creed Games

PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Extra have been bolstered with seven different Assassin's Creed games. Ubisoft is set to be a major partner of PlayStation Plus going forward, with the partnership beginning with the addition of some legacy Assassin's Creed games. And this is fitting given that Ubisoft remains best known for Assassin's Creed. So, if you're going to have a partnership with Ubisoft, you'd expect Assassin's Creed games.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Apex Legends characters are VTubers now

Apex Legends developer Respawn has released three new VTuber avatars based on the game's characters, free to download and use here (opens in new tab). The term VTubers comes from 'Virtual Youtuber' and is a catch-all term for a wide range of digital avatars of wildly different styles and functionality that creators use as their presence while streaming or in creating videos.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hori Fighting Commander Octa for PS5 Review

Fighting game enthusiasts have long been looking to replicate the head-to-head intensity found in an arcade at home, and for a long time the best way to enjoy these games was with an arcade fighting stick. However, these large, box-like controllers are bulky, expensive, and not very portable. Thankfully, some manufacturers have taken to miniaturizing the fight stick experience and adapting it into a handheld controller, otherwise known as a fightpad. Hori’s latest iteration is tailored for PlayStation consoles and offers a great alternative to the standard DualSense controller for fighting games.
VIDEO GAMES
coinjournal.net

Enjin’s Polkadot-based Efinity platform to power Final Fantasy NFTs

Final Fantasy, one of the most successful video game series of all time, will launch as NFTs next year after Square Enix and Enjin joined forces to release them. The NFTs will be connected to trading cards and physical action figures based on the hit RPG Final Fantasy VII in honor of the original PlayStation game’s 25th anniversary.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

F1 22 | Accolades Trailer

F122game is available now for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Pick up F1 22 Champions Edition today for additional in-game content.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Persona 5 Royal isn’t getting a free PS5 upgrade

It looks like you won’t be able to upgrade your PS4 copy of Persona 5 Royal to the PS5 edition for free. That comes from a new FAQ guide (opens in new tab) that’s been posted to the game’s Japanese website (thanks, Persona Central (opens in new tab)), with the developer explaining that there are currently no plans to offer a free upgrade to owners of the PS4 version and that you’ll need to repurchase the title to play the PS5 version.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Square Enix Is Selling a Cloud Strife Action Figure...That's Also an NFT

Final Fantasy VII hero Cloud Strife is being immortalized in a new 25th-anniversary action figure… that also comes with an NFT. Square Enix announced that the upcoming Cloud Strife figurine will include an NFT as part of the purchase – using the blockchain as a digital certificate of authenticity as well as a “digital version of the figure.”
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Ubisoft just cancelled a Splinter Cell game – and I'm about to throw away my Oculus Quest 2

Ubisoft has just cancelled of Splinter Cell VR title that was expected to launch exclusively on Meta VR headsets. The news a blow to Oculus Quest 2 owners who have lost out on a potentially awesome VR game. It could have leveraged a beloved franchise along with the budget and expertise a AAA studio like Ubisoft can bring. But it’s also a huge disappointment to Splinter Cell fans.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: release date, trailers, and more

As James Cameron’s Avatar series is finally ready to hit the big screen again, Ubisoft is preparing to release its own official Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (blue guys, not airbenders) game in the coming months. The game promises to be a showcase of just what the latest consoles like the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 can do as players will be able to explore the beautiful world of Pandora (blue guys, not vault hunters). Here’s everything we know!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Where to Scratch in Every Chapter (Territory Trophy Guide)

This page contains information on obtaining the trophy and achievement Territory - by scratching something in each chapter in the game. This is an easily overlooked achievement due to the variety of things you can scratch as your journey through the Walled City, and certain chapters have an abundance of things to scatch, while others only have one object.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

No More Heroes 3 comes to every other platform in October

No More Heroes 3 will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on October 11. The over-the-top action game released last August on Nintendo Switch. The ports will include enhanced visuals, frame rates, and faster loading times. The third game in the No More Heroes series brings back protagonist Travis...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Resident Evil Village DLC lets you lob furniture as Lady Dimitrescu

Capcom has unveiled our first look at playable Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village. As first announced last month in June, Resident Evil Village is getting a sizeable DLC offering later this year in October, including three new playable Mercenaries characters, one of which happens to be the uber-popular Lady D. You can take a brief look at Dimitrescu in action just below, via the brand new trailer for the DLC update.
VIDEO GAMES

