MIXT to Open Its First Marin Location

MIXT, known for its full-meal salads made with local, organic ingredients, will open its newest restaurant on Thursday, July 21 in Mill Valley. This will be MIXT’s first location in Marin County. MIXT will host a grand opening celebration on Thursday, July 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For the grand opening on July 28, MIXT will give away free salads and guests are invited to make a donation to MIXT’s non-profit partner, the Agricultural Institute of Marin (AIM). Funds raised during the event will be earmarked to support AIM’s Diggin’ on the Farm program, which will provide scholarships for 20 under-resourced local school groups on farm tours this year. Donations will provide hands-on learning experiences to students of all ages and get them excited about local food systems.

“We are very excited to open in Mill Valley and kick off a partnership with the Agricultural Institute of Marin,” said Leslie Silverglide, CEO and co-founder of MIXT in a statement. “Supporting sustainable agriculture is core to our mission here at MIXT, and there is no better way to support that mission than by forming relationships with organizations that strengthen our local farmers, educates consumers about where our food comes from, and supports a healthier food system.”

MIXT offers a selection of chef-crafted salads, design-your-own salads, bowls, sandwiches, treats and drinks, including housemade iced tea, lemonade, and seasonal agua frescas. The Mill Valley location will also serve wine and beer.

Director of Culinary Matt Colgan crafts MIXT’s salad recipes, and MIXT’s in-store chefs make them to customers’ exacting specifications. In addition to the “Design Your Own” (DYO) salad, MIXT’s most popular salads are the Orchard (kale, mixt greens, grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, apples, sharp cheddar, avocado, toasted almonds, savory herbs, balsamic vinaigrette) and the Seasonal Elote (butter lettuce, cabbage, grilled chicken, grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, cotija cheese, avocado, pumpkin seeds, jicama, tajin, scallions, lime crema dressing). All ingredients at MIXT are prepared and made from scratch, including its signature vinaigrettes and dressings.

Mill Valley offers 60 unique salad-making ingredients and 14 salad dressing options (varies by season), with ample vegan and vegetarian options. There is also a MIXT kids menu for ages 12 and under that features balanced and delicious options like grilled chicken, quinoa, and roasted sweet potatoes, and mini versions of the best MIXT meals.

The Mill Valley location features a colorful, custom-designed exterior mural of an oversized carrot, created by San Francisco-based artist fnnch, who is known for creating street art and murals using stencils and spray paint. Fnnch calls his work “contemporary pop art,” depicting objects from both nature and everyday life.

With indoor and outdoor seating, MIXT is a prime spot for outdoor enthusiasts, cyclists, families, and dogs. Canines and their owners will find grain-free dog treats, water bowls, and leash stands available on the patio.

“We’ve been hoping to come to Mill Valley for over a decade,” said Silverglide. “We have a ton of loyalists that know us from San Francisco’s Financial District who live in the area and have been asking for us to come for years. We feel that this community of health-conscious, eco-conscious residents is a perfect fit for MIXT.”

MIXT is located at 590 E Blithedale Avenue—at the intersection of E Blithedale and Camino Alto—in Mill Valley, Calif. 94941. MIXT will be open daily from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. Patio and indoor seating available. No reservations necessary. Free parking is available on-site.