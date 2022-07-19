WEINREIS GIVES UPDATE ON STORM CLEAN UP

Early on gnats were a big problem in the Huron area but mosquitoes have come on strong lately as they normally do this time of year. With several varieties of mosquitoes being carriers of the west nile virus. We take another look at an ongoing study at Northern State University with Dr. Jon Mitchell associate professor of bio chemistry at NSU as they trap and test mosquitoes trapped in northeast South Dakota. Mitchell said they have found differences in the time of day for varieties of mosquitoes.

HURON, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO