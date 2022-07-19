ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron, SD

WEINREIS GIVES UPDATE ON STORM CLEAN UP

 4 days ago

Monday night at the Huron City Commission meeting,...

HURON PD ENCOURAGES PUBLIC TO REPORT INCIDENTS

During Summer more people are out enjoying the weather and getting out to events around the area. This can bring out negative interactions with other members of the community. Whether its road rage, stalking or a borderline predatory practice of sexual harassment law enforcement encourages anyone who feels that they were victimized to report the incident. Sergeant Weber with the Huron Police Department said it is very important that these occurrences are reported to law enforcement.
MOSQUITO STUDY CONTINUES AT NSU

Early on gnats were a big problem in the Huron area but mosquitoes have come on strong lately as they normally do this time of year. With several varieties of mosquitoes being carriers of the west nile virus. We take another look at an ongoing study at Northern State University with Dr. Jon Mitchell associate professor of bio chemistry at NSU as they trap and test mosquitoes trapped in northeast South Dakota. Mitchell said they have found differences in the time of day for varieties of mosquitoes.
