Missouri State

After 14 years of perseverance, Missouri teacher competes on Jeopardy (LISTEN)

By Alisa Nelson
Missourinet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo listen to the Show Me Today interview with Emily Fiasco, click below (9:18). A Missouri teacher says competing on the tv gameshow Jeopardy was everything she thought it would be. Emily Fiasco, a middle school band teacher at Mehlville School District in St. Louis County, appeared on the show for...

www.missourinet.com

MISSOURI STATE

