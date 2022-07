The University of Utah is asking alumni to lease scarce living space to students, offering to match their interests and pass along $5,000 in payments each semester. With a waiting list for campus housing that topped 3,500 students this spring and still stands at about 600, the U. said it hopes the fall pilot program will be able to place 100 students in 100 homes of alumni and others with connections to the U.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO