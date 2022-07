Come as you are. That was the invitation shared with subjects ahead of portrait sitting sessions for Indigenous Faces of Wilmington, a new photography exhibit at the Delaware Art Museum. “We didn't ask no one to dress in anything in particular, everybody came as who they are, as they felt they wanted to be represented,” said Iz Balleto, the museum’s community engagement specialist who conceived of the project.

