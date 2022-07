Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have been surprised with a new free-to-play trial, and this time it's a game from PlayStation. In the modern day, there are three ways to play PlayStation games: own a PS4, own a PS5, or own a PC and play the games well after release when they get ported. There is an exception to this rule though. If you own a Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, or Nintendo Switch OLED there's one PlayStation series you can enjoy without needing to leave the Switch ecosystem, and that's MLB The Show, which has gone multi-platform out of pressure from the MLB.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO