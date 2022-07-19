Birmingham Zoo lioness killed in introduction to new lion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabama man, famous on social media for talking about his work as a truck driver, died in a semi truck accident in Kansas on July 13. 52-year-old Steven Raley was a truck driver from Alabaster and he was well known on TikTok where he would share what it was like out on the road. In his last video, he told his followers he wanted to make it home and one non-profit made sure that happened.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO