Huntsville, AL

Birmingham Zoo lioness killed in introduction to new lion

WAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictim identified in Huntsville shooting, man in custody. The Madison County Coroner says that a 63-year-old man was...

www.waff.com

Comments / 11

Sheila Vest
2d ago

Was there not anyone around when they did the introduction? Or even anyone around with a tranquiler gun, as you would think was rules. That didn't have to happen to her, the lioness. Should have not happened? Could've been prevented!!!

Reply
2
 

CBS 42

2 shot while inside vehicle in west Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Thursday evening. According to BPD, officers were called to the 1800 block of 24th Street Southwest on reports of a person shot around 5 p.m. Once on the scene, a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
WAFF

Family fighting for justice 8 months after deadly crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It has been eight months since two women were killed in a multi-vehicle wreck on I-565 in Huntsville. No arrests or charges have been made, and the case still has not be presented to the grand jury. The parents of victim Hannah Parton are sad, angry,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Large tree falls on Birmingham home, killing 2 infants

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two infants were killed when a large tree fell onto a Birmingham home Thursday afternoon, according to fire official. Learn more in the video above. The tree fell on a house on 10th Avenue West and trapped three children, including a 3-month-old, a 11-month-old and an 11-year-old, as well as two women.
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Cops are searching for someone they say used a big bag to conceal her crimes. They are hoping someone out there – can lead them to her. Surveillance cameras show her rummaging through the racks at Southern Trends last month. Cops say she started taking some shirts – and then sticking them in her bag.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Huntsville City Schools employee killed in shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An employee with Huntsville City Schools (HCS) was killed in a shooting near Milton Frank Stadium on Tuesday. The shooting happened Tuesday morning near 15th and Omni Street after Huntsville Police say a minor car accident led to a verbal and physical fight between 22-year-old Cameron Tyrese Doughty and 63-year-old Larry Rice. Rice was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Second juvenile arrested in 2021 Florence homicide

Victim identified in Huntsville shooting, man in custody. The Madison County Coroner says that a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:26 a.m. On June 18, 2022, a second juvenile was arrested and charged with capital murder. Huntsville Police investigating dead body. Updated: 4 hours ago. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Victim identified in Huntsville shooting, man in custody

The Madison County Coroner says that a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:26 a.m. On June 18, 2022, a second juvenile was arrested and charged with capital murder. Huntsville Police investigating dead body. Updated: 4 hours ago. The cause of death is unknown at this time.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
NewsBreak
WAFF

Hartselle police officer update

Hartselle Police Officer recovering from skull fracture. Don Webster with HEMSI says that the extraction took an extended amount of time due to the car being flipped over. Councilman Hunter Pepper has been criticized by the mayor for missing meetings.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Morgan Co. shooting leads to search warrant, 2 arrests made

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that happened on Highway 157 on July 21. According to the person who called Morgan County 911, their vehicle had been shot into and one person had been injured. Deputies and emergency medical services found the caller and treated the injured person for non-life threatening injuries.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Non-profit helps bring Alabama truck driver home after deadly accident in Kansas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabama man, famous on social media for talking about his work as a truck driver, died in a semi truck accident in Kansas on July 13. 52-year-old Steven Raley was a truck driver from Alabaster and he was well known on TikTok where he would share what it was like out on the road. In his last video, he told his followers he wanted to make it home and one non-profit made sure that happened.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Surveillance video appears to capture delivery driver urinating on Bibb Co. customer’s driveway

CENTREVILLE, Ala, (WBRC) - Home surveillance video appears to capture a delivery truck driver urinating on a customer’s property in Centreville. It happened Wednesday afternoon around 1:30 when a FedEx driver stopped to deliver a package for the homeowner. And then, the camera on the house appears to have captured the driver urinating on the customer’s driveway.
wvtm13.com

Tonight at 6:30: WVTM 13 investigates Trinity CME Church

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Downtown Birmingham is booming with development, but one unfinished project near the heart of Uptown is facing questions. Tax funded construction of Trinity CME Church near the interstate stalled years ago. Tonight at 6:30, WVTM 13's Jon Paepcke investigates a million-dollar worship center eight years later.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Woman arrested after dog bites Hanceville Police Officer

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Hanceville Police Department say a woman has been arrested after her dog bit a police officer on July 19. Authorities say that officers were responding to a call near the 500 block of County Road 540 after neighbors say a Pitbull attacked and severely injured their dog, and also tried to attack them.
HANCEVILLE, AL

