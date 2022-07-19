Our Parks, Our Places

The city of Aurora Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department is embarking on a planning process over the next year to look at all the parks, open spaces and recreation within the city.

The process aims to identify current and future needs to ensure the long-term resilience of Aurora's places, programs and amenities. The planning process is organized around the five key themes of equitable access, community connections, health and safety, operational efficiencies and sustainable growth.

Community input is an essential part of this process, allowing the plan to reflect the community’s needs and desires. An online survey opportunity is available now on EngageAurora.org and will stay open until Sunday, August 28. The website and survey are available in Amharic, English, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese. The survey provides all residents an opportunity to give feedback on the future of parks, recreation and open space in the city. The survey is also available in a paper version at different locations throughout the city, including the Aurora Center for Active Adults (30 W. Del Mar Circle) and the first floor at the Aurora Municipal Center within Access Aurora (15151 E. Alameda Parkway). There will be multiple pop-up events and two open houses for community members to share their opinions and feedback in person. More information to follow on locations.

Individuals who cannot attend an event in person or participate in the online survey can leave their feedback in writing on the website in the comment box or via email at [email protected].

The project website will have the latest news on how the community can share their voices. Sign-up at EngageAurora.org to stay updated on project news, opportunities to provide input and fun community events happening throughout the summer and fall.

This project is being led by Sasaki Associates, Inc.