Music

Listen to Suzanne Sheer spin Max Swan, Emily Robb, Miles Chancellor and more in her WXPN Local guest DJ s

By John Vettese
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philly singer-songwriter just released a terrific album, and has a series of shows coming up at Tiny Room For Elephants, The Oval XP and more. “I love the ‘beyond pop and R&B,'” said singer-songwriter Suzanne Sheer when I described her music that way on WXPN Local. “People always say ‘what...

Chris Kasper embraces uncertainty on whimsical new single “Beyond Me”

The Philly singer-songwriter shares a taste of his new album Holysmoke and plays tonight at Dawson Street Pub in Manayunk. “I learned a thing or two from barstool philosophy,” sings Philly singer-songwriter Chris Kasper on his new single. “It’s beyond, beyond, beyond me.”. Delivered in his breezy...
MUSIC
Inside the auditory playground of Moor Mother’s ‘Jazz Codes’

The latest from the prolific Philly artist is another fearless exploration striking sounds and words. Moor Mother has never been afraid of experimenting with sound, and her new project Jazz Codes is no different. A magical mixture of hushed spoken word, forceful rhymes, and soothing vocals, Moor Mother — with Olof Melander on production for all but one track, that Moor Mother produces herself — brings another sonic gem to the masses.
MUSIC
Watch Courtney Barnett play “Before You Go” on Colbert; listen to Lucy Dacus cover “Believe” by Cher

The two beloved indie artists have lively new bits of content ahead of their huge Philly show next week. XPN favorite singer-songwriters Courtney Barnett and Lucy Dacus are coming to the Mann Center’s Skyline Stage on July 28, supported by Samia. Both artists have been busy the past few years, and their rise to fame brought them from small clubs to one of the most beautiful stages in the Philly area.
MUSIC
Listen to Japanese Breakfast’s new Korean version of “Be Sweet”

The Philly-rooted indie rock stars play a homecoming show this weekend at Dell Music Center for Connor Barwin’s Make The World Better foundation benefit. Michelle Zauner – indie rock superstar, New York Times bestselling author, and microbrew aficionado – has rereleased her band Japanese Breakfast‘s 2021 hit song “Be Sweet” in Korean with musician So!YoON!. The accompanying visuals drawn and animated by Mary Vertulfo is a illustrated loop of Zauner and So!YoON! driving through a futuristic landscape. The catchy city pop influenced song matches the clean neon future aesthetic of the animation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Key Studio Sessions: Attia Taylor

With mesmerizing sound loops and meditative vocals, the Philly-born artist showcases her new album Space Ghost. Just a couple weeks ago, Attia Taylor played an in-person concert for the first time since 2019. The Philly-born, Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter, artist, and community organizer was headlining an intimate show at Johnny Brenda’s on the eve of her album release; the songs from her Lame-O Records debut Space Ghost sparkled forth from the speakers, swirled around the room, mesmerizing the pindrop-quiet crowd. It was a sublime performance, but also it was Taylor doing what she does best. From her early self-released projects to her outings with the psychedelic rock band Strange Parts, Taylor’s music has always created worlds in exactly this way, and drawn you into them so gently that you’re immersed before you realize.
PORTLAND, ME
It’s clear Carlos Santana’s motivation is just to make music that will inspire you

Carlos Santana is here for good time and a long time. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist has sold millions of albums over the course of his 50+ year career and racked up countless accolades. But when speaking with him, it’s clear his motivation is just making music that will inspire you. His latest album, Blessings and Miracles, is a not-so-subtle reference to his current outlook on life.
MUSIC

