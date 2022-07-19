Listen to Suzanne Sheer spin Max Swan, Emily Robb, Miles Chancellor and more in her WXPN Local guest DJ s

With mesmerizing sound loops and meditative vocals, the Philly-born artist showcases her new album Space Ghost. Just a couple weeks ago, Attia Taylor played an in-person concert for the first time since 2019. The Philly-born, Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter, artist, and community organizer was headlining an intimate show at Johnny Brenda’s on the eve of her album release; the songs from her Lame-O Records debut Space Ghost sparkled forth from the speakers, swirled around the room, mesmerizing the pindrop-quiet crowd. It was a sublime performance, but also it was Taylor doing what she does best. From her early self-released projects to her outings with the psychedelic rock band Strange Parts, Taylor’s music has always created worlds in exactly this way, and drawn you into them so gently that you’re immersed before you realize.

