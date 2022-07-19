Ylayali prepares for their next creative chapter on “Circle Change”

Joining us in the studio for this joint venture between XPN Local and the Indie Rock Hit Parade is an artist whose relocation to Philadelphia served as a major career turning point. For more than half a decade, Kristine Leschper was the leader of the band Mothers. Formed in Athens, Georgia, the band grew out of Leschper’s solo project into a robust yet minimalist band. After two albums and a move north, Leschper reorganized the group and reasserted her place as the name above the title. Leschper’s solo debut, The Opening, or Closing of a Door, was released earlier this year and is a natural extension of her previous work as Mothers. Based around vintage synthesizers, clattering percussion (including plenty of handclaps), and Leschper’s soaring voice, the band stopped by our studio to perform some of the album’s highlights.

