Tucson Unified School District students return to school on August 4th. Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo says the district will be ready for them but is facing some staffing challenges. With only a couple of weeks left, the district short 25 middle and High School math teachers, 50 special-education teachers, and 60 bus drivers. They also have just 300 substitute teachers registered - less than half the pre-pandemic number.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO