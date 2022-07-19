ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Water Bill Assistance Program

mswd.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCustomers who have past due water or sewer bills and meet income guidelines can apply for assistance through the state’s new Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). LIHWAP...

www.mswd.org

cityofmenifee.us

City of Menifee Seeking Candidates for Quality of Life Measure Oversight Committee

The City of Menifee is currently accepting applications from residents to fill the District 1 and District 4 vacancies on the City’s Quality of Life Measure Oversight Committee (Committee). Applications will be accepted until Friday, August 19 at 5 p.m. An appointment to the Committee is expected to take place on Wednesday, September 21.
MENIFEE, CA
2urbangirls.com

CA is asking for rent relief back from landlords, tenants

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Bee is reporting that the state is asking for some landlords and tenants to return rent relief payments they may have obtained fraudulently. California is demanding that thousands of tenants and landlords who were approved for emergency rental assistance during the pandemic return the money — often months after it has been spent — sometimes for vague or unspecified reasons.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Nonprofit Offers Free Back-to-School Supplies for Orange County Families

An Orange County nonprofit is helping families save money this back-to-school season by giving away free school supplies for any school-aged child who receives a physical examination. With inflation, parents are planning to spend $661 per child, on average, this upcoming school year — an increase of 8% from last...
precinctreporter.com

Poverty Symposium Set For Rancho Cucamonga July 29

Inflation or recession, no matter what they call it, everyone is feeling the pinch, but some more than others. Legislators, community-based organizations and philanthropists will all come together in a symposium this month to identify exactly what is keeping the low income community from getting services, and how to fix it. The 2022 Poverty Symposium: Connecting Community Support Systems, Creating Economic Change will be held on July 29 in Rancho Cucamonga.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Will California's minimum wage increase to $18?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — "I cannot believe this is going on. It is really sad. It's the United States. How can we be like this," says Blanca Arguello, who lives in Orange County. Arguello says she struggles to put food on the table. She lives in a one-bedroom apartment with her two sons. The single mom works at a local grocery store and makes $17 an hour.
CALIFORNIA STATE
menifee247.com

Krikorian trial won't begin for almost a year

The chances of Krikorian's retail shops being completed soon is greater than the theater's chances at this point. (Staff photo) George Krikorian’s legal issues will remain for at least another year. It appears that won’t keep him from completing the retail buildings facing Newport Road at Menifee Town Center...
MENIFEE, CA
scvnews.com

County Announces Opening of New Department For Aging Services

The Los Angeles County Aging and Disabilities Department, formerly the aging and community services branch of the now-dissolved LA County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services, celebrated becoming an official County department. The AD Department unites aging, disability, and community programs previously performed by WDACS and LA County’s...
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

500 MW solar project can begin construction on federal land, BLM says

A 500 MW solar project planned for federal land in California can begin construction, the Bureau of Land Management says. The Oberon Solar Project is being developed by Intersect Power on about 2,600 acres in Riverside County. It is the third project approved for full construction under the Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

A New Parking Policy is Causing Controversy in Riverside

A new parking policy went into effect in the city of Riverside and the goal is to help the city pay for infrastructure improvements. But small business owners say it's actually costing them, customers. A city council member calls the policy a mistake. Some visitors say that the new parking...
CBS LA

Carousel Mall in San Bernardino set for demolition in late 2022

San Bernardino city officials have moved forward with a plan to demolish the long-abandoned Carousel Mall, which closed its doors in 2017. Locals have called for the demolition of the massive formerly popular destination, which has since become grounds for all sorts of crimes including a series of fires, break-ins and vandalism. Just last week, a Rialto woman was fatally shot in the parking lot. Originally erected in 1972, the mall housed 117 different stores and services and had an attached movie theater prior to its closure.The massive property, expanding over 43 acres, is now owned by the city. City officials will look to award a demolition contract by Oct. 2022 at the latest, at which point a timeline for demolition will be formed. They will look to recover the cost by placing the property up for sale once demolition is completed. According to The Press Enterprise, all but one San Bernardino City Councilmember approved the decision -- Councilman Ben Reynoso. In May, the problems associated with the property were amplified when a massive Third Alarm fire broke out inside of the structure, prompting a large emergency response. 
KESQ News Channel 3

Protestors speak out against proposed rooftop solar rules

Proposed rooftop solar rules could impact Southern California Edison customers whether they have solar panels or not. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has a proposed decision that could change the financial rules for rooftop solar panels. More than 60 protestors gathered outside the Southern California Edison office in Cathedral City on Wednesday morning in response The post Protestors speak out against proposed rooftop solar rules appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News

Backpack and Food Giveaway will be held July 23

A Backpack and Food Giveaway Event will be held in Bloomington on Saturday, July 23. Free backpacks and school supplies will be given to school children (kindergarten through 12th grade), while supplies last. There will be a maximum of four backpacks provided per family, and children must be present to receive them.
BLOOMINGTON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley’s only free healthcare clinic is opening second location

The Coachella Valley Volunteer In Medicine has had volunteers from the medical community and non-medical community in the Valley since 2010. Their focus has been in the east valley but as of today, they are opening a medical clinic in Palm Springs at the Medical Plaza of Tachevah Drive. They've had clinics that pop all The post Coachella Valley’s only free healthcare clinic is opening second location appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
westsideconnect.com

The case for banning front lawns is stronger than ever

Man-made climate change is not the source of California’s water woes. I guarantee that some people will read those 11 words and dismiss anyone who utters them as a climate change denier or at least a member of the Flat Earth Society. But the science and history are absolutely...
CALIFORNIA STATE

