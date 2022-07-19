New Water Bill Assistance Program

The City of Menifee is currently accepting applications from residents to fill the District 1 and District 4 vacancies on the City’s Quality of Life Measure Oversight Committee (Committee). Applications will be accepted until Friday, August 19 at 5 p.m. An appointment to the Committee is expected to take place on Wednesday, September 21.
SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Bee is reporting that the state is asking for some landlords and tenants to return rent relief payments they may have obtained fraudulently. California is demanding that thousands of tenants and landlords who were approved for emergency rental assistance during the pandemic return the money — often months after it has been spent — sometimes for vague or unspecified reasons.
An Orange County nonprofit is helping families save money this back-to-school season by giving away free school supplies for any school-aged child who receives a physical examination. With inflation, parents are planning to spend $661 per child, on average, this upcoming school year — an increase of 8% from last...
Inflation or recession, no matter what they call it, everyone is feeling the pinch, but some more than others. Legislators, community-based organizations and philanthropists will all come together in a symposium this month to identify exactly what is keeping the low income community from getting services, and how to fix it. The 2022 Poverty Symposium: Connecting Community Support Systems, Creating Economic Change will be held on July 29 in Rancho Cucamonga.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — "I cannot believe this is going on. It is really sad. It's the United States. How can we be like this," says Blanca Arguello, who lives in Orange County. Arguello says she struggles to put food on the table. She lives in a one-bedroom apartment with her two sons. The single mom works at a local grocery store and makes $17 an hour.
The chances of Krikorian's retail shops being completed soon is greater than the theater's chances at this point. (Staff photo) George Krikorian’s legal issues will remain for at least another year. It appears that won’t keep him from completing the retail buildings facing Newport Road at Menifee Town Center...
The Los Angeles County Aging and Disabilities Department, formerly the aging and community services branch of the now-dissolved LA County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services, celebrated becoming an official County department. The AD Department unites aging, disability, and community programs previously performed by WDACS and LA County’s...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — You may have heard about the YIMBYs and the NIMBYs when it comes to the housing fight in California: “Yes in My Backyard” or “Not in My Backyard.”. On Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill known as part of the “Yes in...
A 500 MW solar project planned for federal land in California can begin construction, the Bureau of Land Management says. The Oberon Solar Project is being developed by Intersect Power on about 2,600 acres in Riverside County. It is the third project approved for full construction under the Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Certain industries are still experiencing a nationwide labor shortage stemming from the pandemic with the restaurant industry topping the list. According to the National Restaurant Association, 58% of operators say recruiting and retaining employees is the biggest issue they continue to face. Owner of Beale’s...
A new parking policy went into effect in the city of Riverside and the goal is to help the city pay for infrastructure improvements. But small business owners say it's actually costing them, customers. A city council member calls the policy a mistake. Some visitors say that the new parking...
San Bernardino city officials have moved forward with a plan to demolish the long-abandoned Carousel Mall, which closed its doors in 2017. Locals have called for the demolition of the massive formerly popular destination, which has since become grounds for all sorts of crimes including a series of fires, break-ins and vandalism. Just last week, a Rialto woman was fatally shot in the parking lot. Originally erected in 1972, the mall housed 117 different stores and services and had an attached movie theater prior to its closure.The massive property, expanding over 43 acres, is now owned by the city. City officials will look to award a demolition contract by Oct. 2022 at the latest, at which point a timeline for demolition will be formed. They will look to recover the cost by placing the property up for sale once demolition is completed. According to The Press Enterprise, all but one San Bernardino City Councilmember approved the decision -- Councilman Ben Reynoso. In May, the problems associated with the property were amplified when a massive Third Alarm fire broke out inside of the structure, prompting a large emergency response.
Proposed rooftop solar rules could impact Southern California Edison customers whether they have solar panels or not. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has a proposed decision that could change the financial rules for rooftop solar panels. More than 60 protestors gathered outside the Southern California Edison office in Cathedral City on Wednesday morning in response
The post Protestors speak out against proposed rooftop solar rules appeared first on KESQ.
A Backpack and Food Giveaway Event will be held in Bloomington on Saturday, July 23. Free backpacks and school supplies will be given to school children (kindergarten through 12th grade), while supplies last. There will be a maximum of four backpacks provided per family, and children must be present to receive them.
An indoor mask mandate has been reinstated for students and staff in the San Diego Unified School District amid rising COVID-19 cases. Across the country, the latest COVID-19 surge is being driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 sub-variant, prompting concerns that it could mean a return of broad indoor mask mandates in cities.
The Coachella Valley Volunteer In Medicine has had volunteers from the medical community and non-medical community in the Valley since 2010. Their focus has been in the east valley but as of today, they are opening a medical clinic in Palm Springs at the Medical Plaza of Tachevah Drive. They've had clinics that pop all
The post Coachella Valley’s only free healthcare clinic is opening second location appeared first on KESQ.
(The Center Square) – After a high profile, decades-long battle to build a desalination plant in Huntington Beach ended in denial, all eyes will be on the California Coastal Commission as it considers whether or not to approve two smaller desalination projects this fall. Commissioners are tentatively scheduled to...
(The Center Square) – Members of the Los Angeles Fire Department multiplied their annual income by racking up hours of overtime last year. The Center Square analyzed the department's payroll records from 2021, uncovering dozens of employees who made more than $400,000 in the one year. A captain in...
Man-made climate change is not the source of California’s water woes. I guarantee that some people will read those 11 words and dismiss anyone who utters them as a climate change denier or at least a member of the Flat Earth Society. But the science and history are absolutely...
Comments / 0