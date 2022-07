INDIANAPOLIS – Indy avoided what may have become one of the hottest days of the summer on Saturday with a little bit of help (well, a lot actually…) from storms in Northern Indiana. Cold air from these storms pooled up and spread south at the surface, which kept temps on the milder side. Even so, the air mass is very warm and we still reached 87 in the afternoon. With more sun expected on Sunday a truly hot day appears likely.

