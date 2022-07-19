Bearcat Student Becomes Musical Genius

Yukino Shichinohe, a Cullman High School Music Genius, has spent the last six years perfecting the Alto Saxophone for the Bearcats Marching Band. As an upcoming senior, she can now say she is one of the best musicians in the state.

As a Junior, Yukino was not only an all-district performer but made all-state along with four other students from Cullman High School. A huge accomplishment, to say the least. But, Yukino made a name for herself while making the Bearcat’s history book by becoming the first band member for CHS that qualified for the Solo Festival.

Solo Festival is among the top nine musicians in the state. However, Yukino ranked 8th in all of Alabama. No one from Cullman High has ever accomplished this level. Essentially, she had to take challenging music that she had never seen and play in front of judges. Only the best survive.

“We are so proud of Yukino for all of her accomplishments. Being selected for the finals performance at the All-State Solo Festival is an extremely high honor that only 8 other student musicians in Alabama achieved this year. It’s wonderful to see her hard pay off in such an amazing way,” Christopher Smith, Cullman High School Band Director.

Although Yukino hasn’t entirely decided where she will attend college, she is inspired by music and wants to continue sharing her passion with others. Undoubtedly, with her intelligence, humbling personality, and music performance, she will excel and become whoever she desires to be.

Congratulations to Yukino Shichinohe on a job well done, and we look forward to watching you on the field and in your future endeavors.