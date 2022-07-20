ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

New Hampshire TV Ratings: July 2022 (NASCAR)

By Shane Walters
Racing News
Racing News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the weekend, NASCAR returned to New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The 1.058-mile oval hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Whelen Modified Series. View New Hampshire tv ratings below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race brought 860,000 viewers on average. It had a rating of 0.56. Sunday’s NASCAR...

